(Spoilers for Season 3 of The Boys will be found below.)

The Boys skewers everything about superhero stories, and that will likely include the very concept of a “universe,” but nonetheless, a universe is definitely in the works because the Varsity spinoff is in process. And yes, there will be crossovers.

The last solid update we got on Varsity came from Patrick Schwarzenegger (The Staircase), who revealed that his dad (Arnold, obviously) was shocked to see stills from the series. “What the f*ck are you filming?” asked the Commando star who played a character that slaughtered an entire army without reloading. And that’s the beauty of The Boys in that it can freak out anyone.

The spinoff will, as the title indicates, will take place in an educational environment, which happens to be a college setting, and The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke (who was also heavily involved in the Diabolical animated spinoff) is filling in come blanks. As Kripke told Deadline, one should expect Season 3 to directly influence how Varsity begins. He mentions Soldier Boy, so perhaps there will be some tangential media coverage of the character’s resurfacing? That remains unclear, but Kripke does mention Victoria Neuman’s presidential campaign in the midst of some Cryptic Kripke discussion:

“There’s definitely crossover, and we’re doing our best to design a universe that sees some of the issues and storylines in Season 3 hand off to the first season in Varsity. Like there’s a presidential campaign happening in the background of that season, and there’s certain things that are happening at that school that are both in reaction to Season 3 of The Boys. There’s Soldier Boy, etcetera, but also some new storylines that are happening in that season of the spinoff that we have to pick up and take into Season 4 of the show.”

Maybe some heads are gonna pop? One can only hope. More to the point, we can cross fingers for some sort of Homelander crossover. Maybe he’ll take Ryan on a tour of the university? Or he could simply be a huge influence to the young Supes, or even show up. Antony Starr’s character appeared heavily within Diabolical, and he ended Season 3 of the O.G. series while proving that he really can do anything he wants, so the future (as the kids say) is wide open.

(Via Deadline)