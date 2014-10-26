The Carl Grimes Timeline: From Victim To Violence

With season 5 of The Walking Dead underway, it might be a good time to take a look back at just how far young Carl Grimes has come. From an innocent little kid, to a murderous man-child, Carl has had quite the character arc. There’s no telling just how demented Carl will become before the show is over, but in the post-apocalyptic landscape, who’s to say what’s crazy? Here’s a walk down memory lane through the violent progression of Carl Grimes.

Season 1 – The “Good Carl” Days

For much of season 1, Carl (*Rick Grimes voice* “Koral”) is very much the victim. His demeanor can best be summed up when, in “Tell it to the Frogs,” he acts like a b*tch when Lori is giving him a haircut, which is a ridiculous thing to complain about considering corpses are walking the earth hunting for human delicacies.

Perhaps it’s naiveté, or a foreshadowing of the hardened Carl we’re treated to in the proceeding seasons, but when Rick tells his family that he has to go back for the bionic hillbilly, Merle, Carl responds by actually comforting his mother, Lori.

Think about it, Mom. Everything that’s happened to him so far — nothing’s killed him yet.

That bravery melts away, though, in the season 1 finale when the group is facing imminent death at the hands of a selfish pr*ck who is solely running the CDC into oblivion. With the survivors trapped inside the building as it’s set to implode, Carl professes his love for life and how he wishes for it to continue.

You see, Carl is just southern boy who just wants to catch fish and frogs, while dodging gross, belly-distended cannibalistic creatures. That sweet boy, though, begins quite the transformation in season 2.

Season 2 – We Need To Talk About Carl

See Carl help survivors hunt. See Carl stop to stare at the natural beauty of an innocent deer. See Ca — Oh Jeezus! Carl got shot! The friggin’ crazy drunkard with the shifty eyes from Constantine shot Koral!

The season 2 premiere of The Walking Dead marks a shift in the Carl Grimes character. For several episodes, he’s unconscious and recovering from a gunshot, which bodes well for those who couldn’t stand his incessant whining every episode. When Carl wakes, though, he’s all “Let’s find Sophia, and stuff.”

Feeling like he doesn’t want to be a burden, or even helpless, Carl decides that it’s a good idea to learn how to wield a gun. With his resolve and courage beginning to harden, Carl Poppa’s progression into a gun-toting teenager surges when zombie Sophia emerges from Hershel’s barn and Rick has to take her out with his hand-cannon.

It’s a sobering experience for the young Grimes, and it soon becomes clear that his soul is beginning to deaden when he mentions to Lori that he would have extinguished zombie Sophia just the same.

Sophia continues to be the impetus for Carl’s transition into a soulless vessel when he casually mentions to Carol that she’s stupid for thinking her daughter is in a better place. Not merely content with insulting the mother of a dead child, Carl decides to taunt a zombie (who later kills Dale), implore Rick to let him watch the execution of Randall (because what pre-teen doesn’t like a healthy dose of headshots), then proceeds to crawl back to his cubby hole of crying (Lori) when he sees Dale’s mutilated stomach parts.

Perhaps Carl’s biggest driving factor in growing cold and dead inside — in season 2 at least — comes when he has to “put down” zombie Shane, the man who played surrogate father to him while Rick was in a coma. Sure, it’s not as cold as having to kill human Shane, but as TWD has shown us, even killing zombified versions of loved ones can prove a difficult task (see: Daryl and Merle). It wouldn’t be the only time, though, that Carl would have to commit to such a grisly task.