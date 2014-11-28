The Cast Of ‘The Wonder Years’ Is Donating Series Memorabilia To The Smithsonian

It’s no secret to regulars around this part of the internet that I’m a total The Wonder Years superfan, so I find this story especially cool. Next Tuesday Fred Savage, Jason Hervey, and Josh Saviano (Kevin, Wayne and Paul, respectively) are going to present memorabilia from the series to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History, in Washington DC. The UPI reports:

Among the treasures to be enshrined will be the trademark New York Jets jacket Savage wore as main character Kevin Arnold during the first three seasons. Other items include scripts and iconic wardrobe pieces worn by leading cast members representing the 1960s era. “Identified as playing an important part in documenting and sharing the role of entertainment in the broader American experience, the acquisitions will join the museum’s permanent entertainment collections,” the Smithsonian said in a news release.

I’m just a short train ride away from Washington, plus there’s this hotel I really like that has a complimentary wine happy hour (seriously!!!), so you bet your sweet ass I’m going to be getting down there for this exhibit as soon as I’m able. If you’re a fan and can’t make it to the exhibit, however, don’t forget — you can now purchase the entire series on DVD.