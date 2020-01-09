After the Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina attempted to ruin your childhood in its series debut, Kiernan Shipka’s teenage witch dealt with infernal threats in a second season. That sophomore round ended with Sabrina Spellman’s boyfriend, Nicholas Scratch (Gavin Leatherwood), literally sacrificing himself to the Dark Lord to save her. Well, the third season picks up immediately following those events, and we’ll have a full review later, but in the meantime, here’s a too-cheery music video to get everyone up to speed.

Admittedly, this music video is …. a little too peppy. Cheerleaders are dancing in front of Hell’s flames and whatnot, but Sabrina only wants to have a few moments of normalcy while clinging to youth. This season will see her defend her crown against the Prince of Hell, Caliban, which is stressful enough without a pagan tribe rolling into town to shake up the coven on Earth’s surface in Greendale. Fortunately, Michelle Gomez’s Madame Satan/Lilith/Mrs. Wardwell is still around to judge everyone accordingly, and the show wouldn’t be the same without her.

From the synopsis for what’s to come:

Part Three finds Sabrina reeling from the harrowing events of Part Two … Sabrina can’t live with herself, knowing that Nick made the ultimate sacrifice and is suffering, burning in Hell under Madam Satan’s watchful eye. So with an assist from her mortal friends, “The Fright Club,” Sabrina makes it her mission to free him from eternal damnation and bring him back into her arms. However, the Dark Lord’s unseating has sent shockwaves through the realms — and, with no one on the throne, Sabrina must assume the title of “Queen” to defend it against a challenger, the handsome Prince of Hell Caliban.

The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina — also starring Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis, Ross Lynch, Chance Perdomo, Jaz Sinclair, Lachlan Watson, Richard Coyle, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Abigail Cowen, and Lachlan Watson — returns on January 24. Here’s a coven full of new images and a poster.