‘The Colbert Report’ Finale Made History By Sending The Series Out On Top

The big series finale for The Colbert Report was everything we could’ve hoped for and then some. Most Comedy Central shows never really get a chance to have a true blue finale, so it was a nice rarity. It also paid off pretty well for the show, scoring it its highest ratings of all time. From Deadline:

The series finale of The Colbert Report was the most-watched episode in its history with 2.5 million viewers. For comparison sake: Earlier this month, when Colbert rushed in where Democrats feared to tread — hosting President Obama not long after the midterm elections — he’d been rewarded with what was then considered a really big turnout, audience-wise. With POTUS as his guest (and The WORD anchor), Colbert’s show jumped nearly 50 percent compared to its season average. An average of 1.732 million people watched that Monday telecast, in which Colbert was telecast from George Washington University in Washington, D.C

That’s pretty damn great. I know plenty of people who had never even watched an episode tuned in to the finale, which I guess is normal. I’ve gotten caught up in the sensationalism of a big series finale before, even if I haven’t watched the show. Colbert was a little different than some episodic series, though and you can hardly “catch up” with everything that happened over 1,400 episodes. Either way, he went out on top!

(Via Deadline / Variety)

