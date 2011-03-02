The Daily Sheen

Okay, everybody: time for the daily check-up on Charlie Sheen. Let’s get this out of the way, and hope that we can maybe think about something else for a couple hours today.

CHARLIE’S ON TWITTER. Sheen started a now-verified Twitter account yesterday (“Born Small… Now Huge… Winning… Bring it..!”), and he now has over 750,000 followers in the Church of Gnarly. Interestingly, one of only 15 or so people that Sheen chose to follow was 20-year-old “Modern Family” actress Sarah Hyland, who tweeted that she had never met him and was “creeped out.” Also on Twitter: Haiku Sheen.

COPS TAKE AWAY SHEEN’S KIDS. During the night, cops showed up to take away Sheen’s twin sons after estranged wife Brooke Mueller filed a temporary restraining order. According to TMZ, Mueller alleged that Sheen said, “I will cut your head off, put it in a box and send it to your mom,” which sounds somewhat more severe than a spanking. Sheen told Radar, “My fangs are dripping tiger blood,” and apparently appeared on the “Today Show” AGAIN this morning to deny her allegations, defend himself, declare his intention to wage violent war, yadda yadda you know the drill by now. Every show on television right now should have a direct line open and dedicated to the possibility of Charlie Sheen calling in.

OH YEAH, THE 20/20 INTERVIEW. I was torn between watching live and going to a burlesque show that was playing down the street from me, and so I was like, “WWCSD?” And my inner Charlie said, “Duh, go check out those smoookin’ hotties.” I watched the interview on DVR, and it was nice to get the crazy in context. I’m surprised and pleased that Andrea Canning is still alive.

(banner image via sirmitchell)