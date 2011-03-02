The Daily Sheen

Okay, everybody: time for the daily check-up on Charlie Sheen. Let’s get this out of the way, and hope that we can maybe think about something else for a couple hours today.
CHARLIE’S ON TWITTER. Sheen started a now-verified Twitter account yesterday (“Born Small… Now Huge… Winning… Bring it..!”), and he now has over 750,000 followers in the Church of Gnarly. Interestingly, one of only 15 or so people that Sheen chose to follow was 20-year-old “Modern Family” actress Sarah Hyland, who tweeted that she had never met him and was “creeped out.” Also on Twitter: Haiku Sheen.
COPS TAKE AWAY SHEEN’S KIDS. During the night, cops showed up to take away Sheen’s twin sons after estranged wife Brooke Mueller filed a temporary restraining order. According to TMZ, Mueller alleged that Sheen said, “I will cut your head off, put it in a box and send it to your mom,” which sounds somewhat more severe than a spanking. Sheen told Radar, “My fangs are dripping tiger blood,” and apparently appeared on the “Today Show” AGAIN this morning to deny her allegations, defend himself, declare his intention to wage violent war, yadda yadda you know the drill by now. Every show on television right now should have a direct line open and dedicated to the possibility of Charlie Sheen calling in.
OH YEAH, THE 20/20 INTERVIEW. I was torn between watching live and going to a burlesque show that was playing down the street from me, and so I was like, “WWCSD?” And my inner Charlie said, “Duh, go check out those smoookin’ hotties.” I watched the interview on DVR, and it was nice to get the crazy in context. I’m surprised and pleased that Andrea Canning is still alive.
(banner image via sirmitchell)
I’m convinced that he’s a troll.
I wish I had the know-how to make a website. It would be called IsCharlieSheendeadYet.com
It would include daily updates, have a little meter on the side that gauges daily how close to death our fearless F-18 leader is or if he’s just back to Major League Sheen. Fun stuff like that….
Holy SHIT. I just saw the rainbow, tiger arms….
that is WINNING!
Internet over.
Piers Morgan was on Conan and said he didn’t think Charlie was crazy. Piers thinks CS is just going through a bad period. I’m curious what a person would have to do for Piers to think him nuts.
This meme is going to die faster than “no homo”.
1. Piers Morgan is a enabler. and so is Stern. but I’d never heard of Morgan. He is however a Vatican Assassin Warlock, so to him I tip my hat.
2. It’s been said on here and filmdrunk, but could Sheen really be sober and just pulling the greatest punked of all time?
3. Is Ashton Kutcher, a mad genius if this is actually all an episode of Punked.
4. No, this fucker is out of his mind and will be dead in 6 months time.
@Smello, after watching the interview, as I said before, I’m also convinced he is not crazy. I think he’s sick of all the bull shit, so now he’s fucking with us. Only instead of going on 4chan, he goes on 20/20.
I actually had to get off Twitter last night to get away from the Sheenfest. Me. OFF TWITTER. I know. It was that bad.
So Burlesque show- at one point to do end up wishing you had just gone to a strip club?
Burlesque show?
Do you also make bootleg liquor and punch flappers when you’re blackout drunk?
20/20 last night was the best hour on TV. there were more take away quotes than all all the 80’s classics.
I think people who say he’s faking it are giving his acting ability far too much credit.
@Chazz — when the bouncer throws you out for “Making it Rain” with quarters, I think.
Sarah Hyland = ungrateful.
I think his Dad will need to reprise his role in Apocolypse Now to get him back.
LOSING! custody.
/low hanging fruit
not to side with Charlie, but, damn, Sarah Hyland is kinda hot, especially when they have her all slutted up with hooker makeup and pushup bras. I totally understand.
” all slutted up with hooker makeup and pushup bras.”
Yesterday on fanhouse via deadspin I learned that those are bad things.
Maybe Gary Bussey can talk some sense into him