‘The Daily Show’ Covered The Nude Photo Leak By Ruining A Childhood Classic

#Jon Stewart #Jennifer Lawrence #The Daily Show
Senior Pop Culture Editor
09.04.14 13 Comments

The Daily Show finally got around to covering the nude celebrity photo leak during last night’s episode, and rather than blame the famous pretty people who took the pictures, like seemingly everyone else on television is doing, Jon Stewart asked an important question. Mocking the aghast Fox News and MSNBC hosts who fill up our screens for some reason, he sarcastically pondered, “Why would a human being want to look at another human being’s naked body? It makes no sense! And why would people want to touch other people where they go to the bathroom?!” That is a gross way of describing it…

…although not as gross as the leak itself, or the Disney childhood classic The Daily Show had to ruin for us. That Tramp, he’s one lucky guy.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jon Stewart#Jennifer Lawrence#The Daily Show
TAGSJENNIFER LAWRENCEJON STEWARTLeaked Nudesnude photos leakedTHE DAILY SHOW

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP