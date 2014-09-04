‘The Daily Show’ Covered The Nude Photo Leak By Ruining A Childhood Classic

The Daily Show finally got around to covering the nude celebrity photo leak during last night’s episode, and rather than blame the famous pretty people who took the pictures, like seemingly everyone else on television is doing, Jon Stewart asked an important question. Mocking the aghast Fox News and MSNBC hosts who fill up our screens for some reason, he sarcastically pondered, “Why would a human being want to look at another human being’s naked body? It makes no sense! And why would people want to touch other people where they go to the bathroom?!” That is a gross way of describing it…

…although not as gross as the leak itself, or the Disney childhood classic The Daily Show had to ruin for us. That Tramp, he’s one lucky guy.