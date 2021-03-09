The Daily Show has been a late-night staple since 1996 (or maybe 1999, when Jon Stewart took it over). But for the first time, the comedy show will air during the daytime. The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: Remotely Educational will feature Noah and his correspondents and contributors, including Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic, Dulcé Sloan, Roy Wood Jr., Jordan Klepper, and Lewis Black, teaching “the lessons that students will actually need in life.” The special premieres on March 10 at 8:30 a.m. EST and will re-air that night during The Daily Show‘s normal time slot.

Topics covered include commerce, “the parts of the government you’ll meet in real life” like the TSA (“Here’s a tip, kids: Always drink your booze before you get on the flight”), sex education, mice poop, geography, and math. Students will also get a reading lesson from K-pop mega-stars NCT 127. “In order to better understand and communicate with us, NCT 127, it’s very important to know how to read,” the group says. “Yes, it’s very important, so make sure you read a lot and keep studying. And if you do so, you’ll be able to better understand us through these subtitles.”

Watch the trailer for The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: Remotely Educational above.