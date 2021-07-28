Anyone who has ever said “there is no such thing as a stupid question” has never listened to Tucker Carlson. The Fox News host and reformed bow tie addict has a knack for turning what would sound like an obvious statement coming out of anyone else’s mouth — “The sky is blue!” — into the most puzzling-sounding question — “But is the sky really blue?”

When it comes to the violent events that took place at the Capitol on January 6th, Carlson has a lot of questions — most of them really dumb ones, like: Can we really say it was a gang of white supremacists who were at the Capitol that day? And is busting down the windows of the U.S. Capitol really a crime? Fortunately, The Daily Show was ready with some answers.

On Tuesday, The Daily Show With Trevor Noah posted a 90-second mash-up video to its YouTube page that paired some of Carlson’s most idiotic queries with the very clear answers that were given during Tuesday’s January 6th Commission hearing — including the moment where Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police officer Daniel Hodges cited the exact codes and laws that were broken when a gang of domestic terrorists (that’s the legal term) overtook the Capitol.

The one question they did not answer, however, is how Carlson still has a show. Maybe next time.

