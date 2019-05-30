Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Jim Henson and Frank Oz’s The Dark Crystal was a minor box office success, grossing $40 million on a $25 million budget, but it’s developed a rabid cult following since it was released in 1982, mostly because it’s really freaking weird. I am still haunted by the noises Fizzgig makes when trying to get Kira and Jen’s attention. Knowing full well how impassioned the fanbase is, it looks like Netflix spared no expense on a Dark Crystal series, Age of Resistance.

The 10-episode show takes place before the events of the movie, when “the world of Thra is dying,” according to the official summary. “The Crystal of Truth is at the heart of Thra, a source of untold power. But it is damaged, corrupted by the evil Skeksis, and a sickness spreads across the land. When three Gelfling uncover the horrific truth behind the power of the Skeksis, an adventure unfolds as the fires of rebellion are lit and an epic battle for the planet begins.”

There’s a star-studded cast, including Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Nathalie Emmanuel as the three Gelflings, as well as Helena Bonham-Carter, Natalie Dormer, Eddie Izzard, Toby Jones, Mark Strong, Alicia Vikander, Mark Hamill, Jason Isaacs, Keegan-Michael Key, and Simon Pegg.

Is The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (which premieres on August 30) going to be any good? I have no idea, but with its mix of old-school puppetry and new-school visual effects, it’s at least going to look incredible.