Netflix is about to launch an epic adventure in their series adaptation of Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance. The first trailer previewed the show’s stunning visuals, but above, the conflict and action of the story receive as detailed a treatment as possible before go time. When that happens on August 30, you can add the show to your queue here.

The series is based upon Henson’s 1982 film but sets itself many years before the story that folks may have seen before. The most immediate visual distinction here, as you may guess from the above trailer, would be the cutting-edge puppetry that’s painstakingly rendered and builds up the world of Thra, which is suffering due to the corruption of the Crystal of Truth. The villains here would be the Skreksis, newcomers to the planet who co-opt the crystal for their own ends, but a fire of rebellion — ignited by three Gelflings — will seek to take the planet back through a dark and dangerous journey.

It’s no secret that the show is full of incredible names among the voice cast, but the list really is something to behold. On the Gelfling side, we’ll hear from Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nathalie Emmanuel, Caitriona Balfe, along with Helena Bonham Carter, Natalie Dormer, Eddie Izzard, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Alicia Vikander, Lena Headey, and more. Over with the Skeksis and Mystics, we’ll behold the tones of Harvey Fierstein, Mark Hamill, Jason Isaacs, Keegan-Michael Key Simon Pegg, Andy Samberg, Benedict Wong, and Awkwafina while Sigourney Weaver narrates.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance will stream on August 30.