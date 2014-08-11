The Definitive ‘Franklin & Bash’ Power Rankings

2) Franklin
1) Bash
Fairly strong take.
WTF?! You’re obviously letting your SBTB nostalgia affect your objectivity. Franklin after Bash. HOW ABOUT YOU AFTER FUCK, ASSHOLE!
Just thinking of Aunt Jemima being this pissed off made me laugh way too hard. Thank you for that
I had to change bottles because my syrup got a little runny.
Once I remember which one is which, I may (or may not) be outraged by this.
*raises whiskey glass*
Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to go and load this page on every device and IP address that I can.
All I’ve ever asked.
(a) This post is a thing of beauty.
(b) According to IMDb, Professor Lasky will be guest starring in the fifth episode of this season.
tl;dr
i forget which is which…
All wrong.
4. Franklin
3. Pindar
2.Bash
1. Sexy Client of the week
Pindar burned the house down! He’s #7 at most.
But if he hadn’t burned the house down, they never would’ve moved to the beach house, met the Australian chick, and had a feud with Rob Lowe.
I don’t see an opening for Nathan Fillion; does not compute.
Do it with Rizzoli and Isles! suspense!
9999) Isles
9998) Rizzoli
CLICKBAIT SMDH
