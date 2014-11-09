The ‘Doctor Who’ Christmas Special Teaser Trailer Has Arrived

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The good news is that you’ve got about 7 weeks to recover from the emotional gut punch that was last night’s Doctor Who season finale before the show briefly returns for the annual Christmas Special. The bad news is that we have 7 weeks until the next episode of Doctor Who. Until then, though, you can park yourself here and watch this teaser trailer for the special over and over again for the sheer thrill of seeing Nick Frost dressed up as Santa Claus and the sheer shock of realizing that Peter Capaldi looks a little bit like the Grinch.

Here’s the synopsis for the episode:

It’s Christmas in the North Pole when the Doctor and Clara return to BBC AMERICA in an all-new Christmas special. Last year’s special featured the emotional regeneration that marked the start of Peter Capaldi’s run as the Twelfth Doctor. This year the Time Lord and his companion are in for an all-new adventure as stars Capaldi and Jenna Coleman are joined by Nick Frost (the actor and screenwriter of Spaced and Shaun of the Dead) as Santa Claus! Previously announced guest stars include Michael Troughton (Breathless, The New Statesman), son of Second Doctor Patrick Troughton, Natalie Gumede (Coronation Street, Strictly Come Dancing), Faye Marsay (Pride, The White Queen), and Nathan McMullen (Misfits, Casualty). Written by Emmy® Award winner Steven Moffat (Sherlock, Coupling) and directed by Paul Wilmshurst (StrikeBack, Combat Kids), the 2014 Christmas Special will air on BBC AMERICA.

Source: YouTube via BBC America