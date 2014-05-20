The Emmy Billboards For ‘Key & Peele’ And ‘Broad City’ Are Perfect

#Emmys #Key and Peele #Broad City
Senior Pop Culture Editor
05.20.14 14 Comments

The 66th Primetime Emmy Awards nominees will be announced on July 10th. That leaves a lot of time for massive amounts of VOTE FOR ME money to be exchanged, especially in the booming billboard and bus side industries. Award season is their Christmas, and for the next couple of months, Los Angeles residents will be treated to the California equivalent of a festive holiday tree: large signs.

But not just any large signs. These are large Comedy Central signs.

“This seemed like the perfect tone for Key & Peele,” Comedy Central Chief Marketing Officer Walter Levitt tells the Hollywood Reporter. “They’ve received acclaim and haven’t shied away from race.” The Key & Peele billboard will be on display at the intersection of Sunset Blvd. & La Cienega Blvd. Eventually a billboard for freshman series Broad City [will go up, too].

21178_BROAD CITY Emmy LA Billboard_48x14

Key Peele Emmy LA Billboard_48x14

If Comedy Central gives Drake his own show, he’d sweep the Emmys. The black Jew is unstoppable.

Via the Hollywood Reporter

Around The Web

TOPICS#Emmys#Key and Peele#Broad City
TAGSBroad CityEMMYSKEY & PEELE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP