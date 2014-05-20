The Emmy Billboards For ‘Key & Peele’ And ‘Broad City’ Are Perfect

The 66th Primetime Emmy Awards nominees will be announced on July 10th. That leaves a lot of time for massive amounts of VOTE FOR ME money to be exchanged, especially in the booming billboard and bus side industries. Award season is their Christmas, and for the next couple of months, Los Angeles residents will be treated to the California equivalent of a festive holiday tree: large signs.

But not just any large signs. These are large Comedy Central signs.

“This seemed like the perfect tone for Key & Peele,” Comedy Central Chief Marketing Officer Walter Levitt tells the Hollywood Reporter. “They’ve received acclaim and haven’t shied away from race.” The Key & Peele billboard will be on display at the intersection of Sunset Blvd. & La Cienega Blvd. Eventually a billboard for freshman series Broad City [will go up, too].

If Comedy Central gives Drake his own show, he’d sweep the Emmys. The black Jew is unstoppable.

