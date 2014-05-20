The Emmy Billboards For ‘Key & Peele’ And ‘Broad City’ Are Perfect

The 66th Primetime Emmy Awards nominees will be announced on July 10th. That leaves a lot of time for massive amounts of VOTE FOR ME money to be exchanged, especially in the booming billboard and bus side industries. Award season is their Christmas, and for the next couple of months, Los Angeles residents will be treated to the California equivalent of a festive holiday tree: large signs.
But not just any large signs. These are large Comedy Central signs.
“This seemed like the perfect tone for Key & Peele,” Comedy Central Chief Marketing Officer Walter Levitt tells the Hollywood Reporter. “They’ve received acclaim and haven’t shied away from race.” The Key & Peele billboard will be on display at the intersection of Sunset Blvd. & La Cienega Blvd. Eventually a billboard for freshman series Broad City [will go up, too].
If Comedy Central gives Drake his own show, he’d sweep the Emmys. The black Jew is unstoppable.
This may be the greatest thing ever if I actually watched either of those two shows.
That was Sammy Davis Jr.’s motto.
And Otto Man wins the internet today.
and no one ever gives him credit for the whole “Evolution of dance” thing instead some dipshit on youtube gets that.
I’m so unexplainably in love with the BC girls. Something about them…
They’re attractive yet unattractive enough to let you do stuff that other women wouldn’t be into.
Tell me about it, there is something about Ilana’s I don’t give a fuck attitude that is pretty hot.
Ilana’s sheer batshit craziness does it for me. And bewbs.
Iwana Glaze ‘er.
I didnt like K&P when it first came on… but than I saw that “niooce” sketch and have been laughing my ass off ever since… the “landos fan” sketch… and that “fronthand backhand” in particular slayed me.. cant believe I havent seen a .gif of the last slap from fronthand backhand on this site
damn the more I think of it K&P has as many memorable sketches as Chappells show
Blasphemy!
The one with the custom “gangsta” hats kills me each time
I read an Amazon review of Key and Peele recently that said the show was just pure race-baiting in every sketch. Then he’s like, “At least when Chappelle did it, there was a message behind it,” specifically citing the Clayton Bigsby sketch. I couldn’t help thinking that this reviewer was one of those guys who caused Dave to quit the show; racist assholes enjoying his work for the wrong reasons.
Anyway, those are funny billboards. I hope both of those shows win something. K&P deserves some recognition for its directing. And if the Emmys had a newcummer category, Broad City would definitely grab a nomination, although the win would be harder to come by.