It’s A Nice Day To Watch The ‘The End Of The F***ing World’ Season 2 Trailer

In season one of The End of the F***ing World (which, at the time of its release, seemed like it was going to be the only season), James and Alyssa, played by Alex Lawther and Jessica Barden, embark on a road trip across England that was supposed to end with budding serial killer James murdering Alyssa. But in the final episode, he was shot by the police and, based on the dialogue-free season two trailer set to a cover of Billy Idol’s “White Wedding” above, might have been killed? It’s hard to tell, although Netflix’s official poster shows Alyssa in a wedding dress sitting across from an urn on a table.

When asked what happened to James, writer Charlie Covell told Entertainment Weekly, “I can’t answer that.” He did, however, talk about the season as a whole. “There is a need to return and the need to be in a single place,” he said. “There’s an idea that you can’t keep running forever. There’s a point where you have to stop and move on and develop, and I think that’s where we’re meeting Alyssa. That’s the kind of journey she’s gonna go on in season two,” which takes places two years after the season one finale.

The End of the F***ing World returns to Netflix on November 5.