The First Full Trailer For Damon Lindelof’s Rapturous HBO Drama ‘The Leftovers’ Looks Outstanding

In case you didn’t catch it before Game of Thrones last night, HBO premiered its first full trailer for Damon Lindelof’s The Leftovers, based on Tom Perrotta’s novel. It looks fantastic, and boasts a terrific cast that includes Justin Theroux, Amy Brenneman, Janel Moloney (The West Wing), and Christopher Eccleston. It’s a perfect playground for Lindelof: Two percent of the world’s population disappears one day, leaving everyone else grieving over their losses, uncertain about what was behind the disappearance, and wondering if it would’ve been better had they disappeared instead.
It’s definitely the kind of show that is going to provoke a lot of questions, inspire tons of theories, and probably create a huge online following. It’ll be wildly successful for a few seasons, but invariably, the finale will fail to meet anyone’s expectation. It’s going to be challenging and frustrating and intermittently exciting and boring and it’s going to drive us all insane, and I cannot f**king wait.
The Leftovers premieres June 29th.
You Alzheimer patients are really going to let this fucco swindle you again? Pathetic.
+1…
+1…
+1…
What did you say?
Exclusive behind the scenes from the writers room:
“What if 2% of the world’s population just DISAPPEARED?!”
“We’re the smartest fucking writers on the planet.”
Geddy, it’s based on a book sooo….
They all get teleported to the island. Duh
Shit just got real.
In an alternate universe/rapture sort of way.
I look forward to watching the first 2/3’s of this series only for the last 1/3 to be so horrible that it makes me regret I watched the first 2/3’s.
Gotta say, 2% disappearing did not seem dramatic enough of a change, but that clip before GoT last night was awesome.
2% is about 140,000,000 or close to two years worth of world deaths in a day.
Yes but picture that out of 50 people you know, 1 of them vanishes. It might have little direct impact on your life, unless it’s the guy who cuts your checks at work or is your aunt.
I remember being excited about “FlashForward”, too. Meh.
Yeah because ABC and HBO are totally the same thing.
You’re right, “True Blood” is one of the greatest shows of all time.
I’m just tempering expectations. Prometheus slapped me in the dick, so I…I just don’t wanna get hurt again.
Was that Liv Tyler slapping Amy Brenneman? Seriously, was it?
I like the premise, and I like the way this looks. I’m in for four seasons. Unless I read the book first, of course; then I’d likely hate-watch it for two seasons before kicking my TV down the stairs.
This is essentially The Langoliers minus a plane but plus A LOT of butts.
What’s an HBO series without pointless nudity?
The difference between Lindelof and other great showrunners is that he seems to prefer starting off with a question “what if 2% of the population just disappeared?” and the really great shows start off with an answer “Mr CHIPS to Scarface” and the question is how to get there.
TLDR: I am not watching a second of this until it’s over and people are happy they watched it.
Yep, clicked on the link to the right from last year and Lindelof himself states that this whole thing will be pointless;
“The book — going back to what launched this rant — basically says, “If you are reading this book to find out where those people went, why them, or if they’re coming back, that is not going to happen by the end of this book.” It’s just about the state of living in this world. It’s called The Leftovers, and it’s about these people trying to move on. It’s not quite grief, because these people aren’t dead; there’s nothing to bury. It’s just a very interesting world to be in, and that’s all the novel wants to be. But as soon as you make it a TV show, the polar bear of this show is: “Where’d they go? Are they coming back? Lindelof, are you just going to jerk me off for, like, another six years?’” To which I would say: That sounds like heaven to me! Getting jerked for six years? I mean, you know, sounds pretty good!”
Not knowing what happened to the people won’t bug me. I’ll take it in the same way of The Walking Dead. There’s now zombies, so deal with it. No big deal. However, if he teases a bunch of non answers and plays up the mystery, then fuck him.
I never really gave a shit about LOST, but Prometheus was bad enough that I have literally zero interest in seeing anything that came flatulating out of this man’s sphincter of a mind.
Kind of reminds me of Blindess (book and movie) where one day everyone just goes blind. It doesn’t discuss why it happened, just how society deals with it, and it gets DARK. If the premise of this show sounds interesting to you check it out. The movie was also Fernando Meirelles’ follow up to City of God and Constant Gardner, good cast.
So yeah, I will check this show out and bitch about it with all of you.
…don’t fuck with me now, Damon. Are we really going to get some logic and answers, or are you going to just messing with me and then I get the sads? WHY WON’T YOU ANSWER ME?!
He already came out and said that there will be no answers.
What @Jbaker said, he’s already said there will be no answers last year;
“The book — going back to what launched this rant — basically says, “If you are reading this book to find out where those people went, why them, or if they’re coming back, that is not going to happen by the end of this book.” It’s just about the state of living in this world. It’s called The Leftovers, and it’s about these people trying to move on. It’s not quite grief, because these people aren’t dead; there’s nothing to bury. It’s just a very interesting world to be in, and that’s all the novel wants to be. But as soon as you make it a TV show, the polar bear of this show is: “Where’d they go? Are they coming back? Lindelof, are you just going to jerk me off for, like, another six years?’” To which I would say: That sounds like heaven to me! Getting jerked for six years? I mean, you know, sounds pretty good!”
[uproxx.com]
Let me guess, some people will still be sad, some will be pissed, some will be in denial, some will want to move on and others will have some sort of conspiracy angle. All of these groups will interact in various ways, with major conflicts arising and mysteries teasingly played out over the course of a season until it’s revealed in the first episode of the next season that it really didn’t matter anyways and, of course, there will be gratuitous sex scenes interspersed because, HBO. (Not complaining about that last part, mind you)
“What happens when 2% of the world just disappear?”
“TEENS. START. FUCKING.”
OK, I’m in.
I hope this becomes HBO’s longest running show of all time, so Lindelof is tied up with this one project that I can ignore and stays the hell away from any other tv shows or movies I might be interested in.
At first i was like “oh, this is interesting.” then i saw Damon Lindelof’s name and checked out. No Thank You.
WAS THAT JOHNSON FROM PEEP SHOW?