The First Full Trailer For Damon Lindelof’s Rapturous HBO Drama ‘The Leftovers’ Looks Outstanding

In case you didn’t catch it before Game of Thrones last night, HBO premiered its first full trailer for Damon Lindelof’s The Leftovers, based on Tom Perrotta’s novel. It looks fantastic, and boasts a terrific cast that includes Justin Theroux, Amy Brenneman, Janel Moloney (The West Wing), and Christopher Eccleston. It’s a perfect playground for Lindelof: Two percent of the world’s population disappears one day, leaving everyone else grieving over their losses, uncertain about what was behind the disappearance, and wondering if it would’ve been better had they disappeared instead.

It’s definitely the kind of show that is going to provoke a lot of questions, inspire tons of theories, and probably create a huge online following. It’ll be wildly successful for a few seasons, but invariably, the finale will fail to meet anyone’s expectation. It’s going to be challenging and frustrating and intermittently exciting and boring and it’s going to drive us all insane, and I cannot f**king wait.

The Leftovers premieres June 29th.