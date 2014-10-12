The First Trailer For ‘Powers’ Proves That Sony Isn’t Making Your Usual Superhero Tale

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Sony premiered the NSFW trailer for their adaptation of Brian Michel Bendis and Michael Avon Oeming’s Powers at New York Comic-Con. It’s Sony’s first foray into original programming and it’s clear they’re trying to make a big splash to counter Microsoft’s push with Halo. For those unfamiliar with the premise, here’s the outline from Sony’s web site:

Powers, an edgy dramatic series, follows the lives of two homicide detectives, Christian Walker and Deena Pilgrim, who are assigned to investigate cases involving people with superhuman abilities, referred to as “Powers.” Set amidst today’s paparazzi culture, Powers asks the questions, what if the world was full of superheroes who aren’t actually heroic at all? What if all that power was just one more excuse for mischief, mayhem, murder, and endorsement deals?

I was a little put off when they cast Sharlto Copley as Christian Walker, mostly because I can’t get away from him being the weasley guy from District 9. His turn as Kruger from Elysium helped sway that a bit, but this trailer does help to put my fears to bed. They’re not tucked in, but they’re resting comfortably.

The series premieres in December and I’m interested to see how it plays out. Playstation Plus is already a pretty good purchase for the free games and content that come with it, so it can only get better if the original video content like this pans out.

(Via Playstation)