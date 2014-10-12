The First Trailer For ‘Powers’ Proves That Sony Isn’t Making Your Usual Superhero Tale

Sony premiered the NSFW trailer for their adaptation of Brian Michel Bendis and Michael Avon Oeming’s Powers at New York Comic-Con. It’s Sony’s first foray into original programming and it’s clear they’re trying to make a big splash to counter Microsoft’s push with Halo. For those unfamiliar with the premise, here’s the outline from Sony’s web site:
Powers, an edgy dramatic series, follows the lives of two homicide detectives, Christian Walker and Deena Pilgrim, who are assigned to investigate cases involving people with superhuman abilities, referred to as “Powers.” Set amidst today’s paparazzi culture, Powers asks the questions, what if the world was full of superheroes who aren’t actually heroic at all? What if all that power was just one more excuse for mischief, mayhem, murder, and endorsement deals?
I was a little put off when they cast Sharlto Copley as Christian Walker, mostly because I can’t get away from him being the weasley guy from District 9. His turn as Kruger from Elysium helped sway that a bit, but this trailer does help to put my fears to bed. They’re not tucked in, but they’re resting comfortably.
The series premieres in December and I’m interested to see how it plays out. Playstation Plus is already a pretty good purchase for the free games and content that come with it, so it can only get better if the original video content like this pans out.
Is this gonna be one of those things that Canadian PSN/Plus members don’t have access to?
Video game subscription services are NEVER a “pretty good purchase.” Get it out of your head that this kind of shit is acceptable – it’s ruining the industry.
I know plenty of people that loved Sega Channel, dammit. What part is ruining the industry? I can think of a few other things I hate before PS Plus. I hate Xbox Live a lot, mostly due to the idea that I need it to play a game online.
That’s exactly what the PlayStation one is now, too. With the PS4, you have to pay to play online.
Oh well I don’t have a PS4 and didn’t know that. That isn’t cool. I still like what I can get otherwise though, so it WAS a good thing.
Playing online is another thing for me personally though. I don’t really do it, so I miss out.
Sure, you have to pay to play online… servers aren’t free. You’ve had to pay to play online on consoles for a long time now outside of PS3, and considering how much more reliable XBL was than PSN last generation, you get what you pay for.
But you also get free games every month. It’s still early in the PS4’s lifespan for anything big other than PSN titles going free, but as someone who had PS+ even on PS3 where the library was bigger and they routinely get big games free, the games more than made up the cost of + for a year.
I was a Plus subscriber long before I bought a PS4 because the service is just an amazing value. Hundreds of dollars worth of free games for $49.99 is great.
Yeah PS Plus just straight up drops $60 games for download.
XCOM, NBA2K14, Bioshock Infinite, Uncharted 3, PES 2014, Dragon’s Crown off the top of my head that I’ve downloaded and gotten decent burn out of in the last year. Again, for $50 a year. I don’t even have a PS4 and that’s still robbery.
Plus you get a bunch of discounts on other stuff. I’ve got some Shin Megami Tensei/Devil Summoner games (Lucifer’s Call and King Abaddon) that still have yet to be completed. Full-length action JRPGs for under $10.
I agree it’s sort of a pain to have to pay for, but Sony has been giving out the motherfucking goods for quite some time with PS Plus. Microsoft just started giving Gold members “free” shit last year, and from what I remember the initial offerings were comically insulting in value (Fable III, random tower defense games, poorly received games).
@Bostjan Snachbar Gold members were given Sleeping Dogs. Plus members were, too. Fantastic game.
“Sure, you have to pay to play online… servers aren’t free.”
And PC gamers get to play online for free because…?
Clear something up for me on these “free” games you get when you subscribe: can you download them to your console and continue to play them even after your subscription has lapsed? Because if not, they’re valueless window dressing.
You can only play them as long as you have a current subscription to the service, however the actual files are locally stored on your system. Ultimately, although you don’t “own” these games, you still have access to them without paying full price.
You have to look at it in terms of entertainment value.
For about the cost of going to the movie theater twice, you get a full year of service and dozens of games.
I really don’t see the argument against it. It’s a tremendous value.
Sharlito Copley won me over after District 9 and did a great job in Elysium so I’ll give this a chance.
Elysium was Tuuurrible with the exception of Sharlto Copley. He was such a fun, believable, hateful villain. He owned that role. We’ve had too many of these “I’m so stiff, I must be evil” bad guys. It was nice to see someone ENJOY being the badguy. Sharlto seriously had some decent range. Though this just kind of looks like a crappy show. I don’t know why, but the trailer really didn’t sell me.
Looks tight, but not digging his accent. “It’s just a flish woond!”
“I mean, South Africans are great, but they sound so goofy!”
Fuck you, it’s the way the man talks
Yeah you’re an idiot. So marinate on that.
THAT’S THE SOUND OF ME COMING FOR YOU.
This could be pretty cool. I’d only heard about it in passing I think during E3. I don’t have background on the original material, but I like the idea and Copley. So I’m guessing the running arc, at least for S1, is who stole his powers and how. Then S2 will be, who ordered him to steal his powers, and so on. Maybe get Michael Weston to help him found out who put a Burn Notice on him.
hero’s for HBO
I don’t even know if I’d make that comparison, just seeing that Heroes was all about the origins and this is already established. I’d watch that show though.