While House of Cards creator Beau Willimon has been busy cleaning up with Robin Wright follow Kevin Spacey’s firing from the Netflix series, he’s also been hard at work on other things. Like Hulu‘s new series The First, a science fiction drama set in the not-too-distant future that sends Sean Penn and a bunch of other intrepid astronauts to Mars. All eight episodes of the show are scheduled to drop Wednesday, September 12th on the streaming outlet.

According to Hulu:

Set in the near future (2030), this groundbreaking story explores the challenges of taking the first steps towards Mars. Viewers will get an intimate look at the dedicated characters trying to reach the unknown while dealing with the psychological and physical toll it takes to achieve the impossible.

Regarding Penn and his performance, Willimon says he “[has] such deep admiration for Sean’s immense talent and extraordinary body of work. I feel very lucky to be collaborating with an artist of his caliber.” The First also stars Natascha McElhone as Aerospace magnate Laz Ingram, who leads Penn’s Tom Hagerty and the others hitching a ride on humanity’s first attempt to visit the red planet. The story sounds worrying, to be sure, but since Matt Damon isn’t a part of Penn’s expedition, everything will probably be just fine.

