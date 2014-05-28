The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 4 (So Far) Recap Trailer Is Here To Get You To ‘The Mountain And The Viper’

We’ve still got four plus days to get through until Game of Thrones returns from its Memorial Day hiatus for what should be some fairly memorable television, and I’m not sure if this fan-made recap trailer of season four so far will help or hurt your individual efforts to get there, so let’s just leave it right here for you to decide.
All I’ll say in favor is the editing is on point, it’s just over two minutes long, and you’ll probably want to re-read Pedro Pascal’s AMA once you’re done. Also this:
Via r/GameOfThrones
“Sir Martin’s Meadery?” I think they meant “Ser Martin’s Meadery”
[pushes nerd-glasses back up nose]
I’m more commonly known for my sex shoppe.
The Sex Cauldron? I thought they shut that place down?!
“Go Viper! Kick Mountains ass!”
“Thanks Rico. I’ll try.”
I am not proud of it but that made me laugh out loud. ^^
haha oh dear
That only thing that poster is missing is “Sunday! Sunday! SUNDAY!”
+1
CAN’T WAIT.
Come on Mountain! Finish the job that Ser Maverick couldn’t.
I wonder who is on the undercard?
Tyrion vs a Guillotine
Cersei vs. Margarey Jell-O Wrestling
It is known.
I wuold support that, along with a Hot Pie vs Sam, sumo match.