The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 4 (So Far) Recap Trailer Is Here To Get You To ‘The Mountain And The Viper’

Editorial Director
05.28.14

We’ve still got four plus days to get through until Game of Thrones returns from its Memorial Day hiatus for what should be some fairly memorable television, and I’m not sure if this fan-made recap trailer of season four so far will help or hurt your individual efforts to get there, so let’s just leave it right here for you to decide.

All I’ll say in favor is the editing is on point, it’s just over two minutes long, and you’ll probably want to re-read Pedro Pascal’s AMA once you’re done. Also this:

Via r/GameOfThrones

