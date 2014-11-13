The ‘Gilmore Girls’ Are Reuniting For A Television Festival In 2015

Lauren Graham has been on the much-loved Parenthood for five seasons, and Alexis Bledel married the guy who plays Pete Campbell, a truly impressive feat of method acting, yet whenever they’re interviewed or stopped on the streets by fans, all anyone wants to talk about is: “WHEN IS THE GILMORE GIRLS MOVIE HAPPENING?” It’s not, but that doesn’t mean Graham and Bledel won’t be asked that 700 more times when they, along with creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, reunite at the ATX Television Festival next year.

Organizers of the ATX Television Festival announced on Thursday that a Gilmore Girls reunion panel featuring stars Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel, as well as series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, is set for the annual TV jamboree. A specific date for the Gilmore event is TBA, but it will fall somewhere within the festival dates of June 4-7. (Via)

Tickets for the festival (which is quite good! John Mulaney, Andy Daly, and Abigail Spencer, among others, were attendees for this year’s installment) are on-sale now. A coupon for one free cup of coffee from Luke’s Dinner isn’t included. Only, ugh, a menu for Al’s Pancake World.

Via TV Line