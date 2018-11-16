NBC

Well, Chidi isn’t the only jacked one on NBC’s The Good Place, and as it turns out, those arms and that six pack didn’t serve him well in Thursday night’s fight scene. This was actually a battle royale of sorts, and Chidi had to be rescued by Eleanor after demon Chris ripped off his own shirt and declared the “bad news” that he’d been working out a lot. Yet who turned out to be the most “jacked” of all? D’Arcy Carden’s Janet, who didn’t feel like listening to chit chat about whether the core four should be taken to the Bad Place. “Screw this, let’s fight,” she declared. And so, she started karate-chopping he holy hell out of demons.

Y’all, there was a knock-down, drag-out dive-bar fight scene on The Good Place — an episode that’s so much deeper that I can do justice to in this post — yet I’ll gladly declare that it was exhilarating to behold. From the sidelines, Eleanor remarked that Janet’s “a straight-up hottie right now” (and folks on social media agreed), but let’s back up for a moment. Janet’s not truly jacked here in a physical sense, yet she’s faring much better than, say, Chris.

Tahani got him pretty good, and Chris eventually ends up being tricked through a door by Michael, but let’s get real here, Janet’s saving everyone’s ass. It’s entirely out of left field, and she doesn’t have to be stereotypically muscle-bound to do so. Or at least, she doesn’t need to show off any muscles off in the process with “sexy” attire. To draw what some might consider a gratuitous analogy, this reminds me of that standout moment when Gal Gadot’s thigh jiggled in a 2017 Wonder Woman battle scene. Those few seconds resulted in an explosion of reaction pieces about the male-gaze shattering moment, given that Diana wasn’t focusing about being alluring or sexy — although maybe some people perceived her that way — she was simply getting a job done.