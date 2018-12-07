NBC

Thursday night’s mid-season finale of The Good Place, “Janet(s),” was promised to be a real humdinger of an episode, and goodness gracious it did not disappoint. To escape the never-ending advance of demons in last episode’s cliffhanger, Janet quite reasonably had the solution to pull Michael, Eleanor, Chidi, Tahani, and Jason into her void — with mixed results!

While Michael came through with every hair on his perfectly coiffed head intact, our gang of intrepid degenerates … well, came through as four Janets, respectably. It wasn’t an easy feat to pull off, as series creator Michael Schur told Variety that everything had to be choreographed “to the millimeter.”

Yet, Schur was confident they could pull it off since Orphan Black “did like 1,000 times.”

“That’s what I kept thinking of — that scene in Orphan Black where the clones finally meet each other and Tatiana [Maslany] was just handing herself things and talking to herself and had her arm around herself,” he explained.

The primary difference between Orphan Black and “Janet(s),” of course,” is that while Maslany was playing characters that she was able to develop and act-out as she saw fit, the heavy-lifting of the episode relied on D’Arcy Carden — who had to maintain a balance between picking up on the subtle character traits of her costars without being over-exaggerated.

To accomplish this, Carden studied an initial cast table read in which each of her cast members read their lines as if things were business as usual.