A New Teaser For ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 2 Justifiably Asks: ‘What The Actual F—?’

03.08.18

The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu’s dystopian fiction series based on the 1985 Margaret Atwood novel of the same name, returns on April 25 for season two. As it was previously suggested in the first teaser, it looks like the second installment, which will consist of 13 episodes, is going to do nothing if not ratchet up the intensity — and this second sneak peek released today only seems to reinforce this notion.

In character as Offred, Elisabeth Moss ominously voices over scenes from the upcoming season, edited with images of a burning red dress the handmaids are forced to wear.

“Wear the red dress. Wear the wings. Shut your mouth. Be a good girl. Roll Over and spread your legs. Yes ‘ma’am. May the lord open,” she says, before the camera cuts back to Offred, covered in blood that does not appear to be her own. Then she continues: “Seriously, what the actual f*ck?”

Coincidentally, that’s a question many viewers asked themselves throughout the entire, messed up first season.

Season one of The Handmaid’s Tale was critically acclaimed, cleaning up at the 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards, winning for Outstanding Drama Series, Moss for lead dramatic actress, Ann Dowd (who was up against Samira Wiley) for supporting dramatic actress, Alexis Bledel for guest actress, and best writing and directing for a drama series, among others.

