On Monday, Netflix released the first trailer for The Raid franchise creator Gareth Evans’ new horror film Apostle. Last year, the streaming giant released Gerald’s Game, an adaptation of Stephen King’s 1992 novel of the same name. Toss in the Super Bowl-promoted The Cloverfield Paradox, the tantalizing The Ritual, and a growing list of movies and TV shows, and one thing is clear: Netflix really wants to conquer the horror genre. Sure, it still carries past seasons of FX’s American Horror Story anthology, but the streamer wants to own the game. Hence The Haunting of Hill Hause, which just dropped its first trailer.

Created by Mike Flanagan, who helmed Gerald’s Game, and starring Mckenna Grace, Carla Gugino, Michiel Huisman and Timothy Hutton, “The Haunting of Hill House is a modern reimagining of Shirley Jackson’s legendary novel of the same name”:

[The series] about five siblings who grew up in the most famous haunted house in America. Now adults, they’re reunited by the suicide of their youngest sister, which forces them to finally confront the ghosts of their own pasts… some which lurk in their minds… and some which may really be lurking in the shadows of the iconic Hill House.

All 10 episodes of the new adaptation debut Friday, October 12th on Netflix. Whether or not it lives up to Flanagan’s work on his King adaptation remains to be seen, but judging by the trailer’s use of two children narrating the horrors of their future lives, it’s a good bet that Hill House will deliver the goods for Netflix and genre fans alike.