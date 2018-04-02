AMC

The helicopter is back again on The Walking Dead. Last seen flying over Rick as he headed toward the Scavenger’s home in the fifth episode of the season, the helicopter returned again and offered a couple more clues about what purpose it may serve on the series. (It’s also possible we saw it last season near the Scavenger community, as well).

Recall that in the 10th episode of the season, “The Lost and the Plunderers,” Simon had asked Jadis about the helipad nearby, but Jadis offered no response. It left many to believe that the helicopter was in the possession of Jadis, but that no longer appears to be the case. In this week’s episode, “Still Gotta Mean Something,” the helicopter flew over the Scavenger community while Jadis had Negan tied up.

Jadis had planned to use a flare to attract the attention of the helicopter, but Negan interfered with that plan, and once Jadis finally shot off a flare, the helicopter was already leaving. “I’m here! I’m here!” Jadis cried out, suggesting that she’d not only been waiting for the helicopter but had hoped that it would take her away. In fact, earlier in the episode, we saw Jadis packing a bag and preparing to leave. She checked her watch, too, as though she knew she had only a certain amount of time to kill Negan before the helicopter arrived. Moreover, the second before the helicopter arrived, Jadis’ alarm went off.