The ‘How I Met Your Mother’ Finale Gets The Poochie Edit It Deserves

The name’s Teddy M
And I rock the wife, she died
I’m half T-Dog
And a third Teddy Westside
I’m the hanging chad architect
From New York City
I’m a whiny d-bag
You the late Mother I don’t pity.

