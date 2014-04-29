The name’s Teddy M
And I rock the wife, she died
I’m half T-Dog
And a third Teddy Westside
I’m the hanging chad architect
From New York City
I’m a whiny d-bag
You the late Mother I don’t pity.
The ‘How I Met Your Mother’ Finale Gets The Poochie Edit It Deserves
When are they going to get to the fireworks factory??
This is so unrealistic. NO planet would need him.
“We’re talking the original dog from Hell!”
“You mean Cerberus?”
So Ted had access to a time machine?
Yeah, hi, Roy.
Let’s talk about the real victims here: The Walkmen