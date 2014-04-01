The Internet Reacts To The 'How I Met Your Mother' Finale

New month, new lease on life, same feelings about the How I Met Your Mother finale. I’ve read all the positive reviews, perused the lengthy explanations of why THIS is the way the show had to end, and argued with myself about Robin vs. the Mother, but I still feel the same way that I did last night: that Ted ending up with Robin might have worked three or four seasons ago, but not now. They had gotten together and broken up one too many times, and that scene where Robin floats from earlier this year? Jesus, that scene…
I’m not going to get into it again; instead, I’ll let the Internet do my reacting for me.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
bum ass show
I haven’t been this happy about never watching a show since “Dexter.”
Had I known what we were in for, I’d have given up on this show like I gave up on Dexter.
not a single ep! :)
I haven’t watched this show, either, thankfully. It feels like I dodged a very slow bullet.
I had a female friend trying to explain the show to me as I sat through that, never saw an ep but even I could tell that was weak as hell
Same here. I feel so #blessed
i tried to watch it, i got through 3 episodes of season 1
A lot of the show was quite good and very entertaining. The finale wasn’t great, but it didn’t retroactively ruin the entire show and make me hate anyone that has ever been involved with it.
Based on the laugh track and being on CBS, I would’ve expected this show to be flawless.
This. It is unbelievable to me that people A) watched this and B) expected anything but retardation.
Im just, if they knew the ending they wanted, why didn’t they write the whole series for that ending rather than the last episode. Oh wait, 15 tells me why.
#15 is solid
They got 9 years out of a premise that could (and should) have been delivered in 4 or 5. While everyone is complaining about the brutal finale, their laughing all the way to the bank.
The *money* bank.
They’re.
Good Simpsons reference.
Oh God, why did you have to remind me of that horrible Robin floating away scene! *Pours bleach in ears hoping to erase the memory yet again*
I don’t think bleach works that way.
@TmF +1
[pours windmills in ears instead]
I refused to watch the last two seasons because they were so terrible. I watched the finale and it made zero sense but I never thought for a second it was bad because I hadn’t watched the previous two seasons. I appreciated the many callbacks, but damn that was dreadful.
How would you know if that were horrible if you didn’t watch?
The show went downhill and I abandoned a sinking ship.
Same with Dexter except I couldn’t even bring myself to watch it’s finale because I no longer cared about the show.
My favorite reaction was a comment on a reddit thread.
“I feel like I just found out my favorite love song was written about a sandwich.”
the broodwich.
we all live in a yellow submarine
Number twelve is also relevant.
Numbers 15 and 16 are great.
How I Screwed My Audience.
So, people watched a CBS sitcom and were left disappointed by what took place?
That’s like stabbing yourself in the jugular and being disappointed that you’re bleeding to death.
Yea, I seriously don’t get it. Like, what did people expect, lol
#13… Still cuts like a knife.
#threeSeasonsAndNoMovieOhGodWhyItWasSuchAGreatShow
#teamKerkovich
Amen to that. Still pissed off over the axe falling so swiftly on Happy Endings.
It was like the comedic equivalent of Deadwood meeting its end.
God damn it, you had to remind me Happy Endings got canceled and this abortion of a show kept going.
Happy Endings had too many minorities.
15 is fantastic
The show should have been called How I Met Your New Mother. Amirite?
#3 sounds extremely plausible though.
Ok I know we all agree that the finale was horrible but I thought that the season was pretty decent. In fact if the last episode had been the actual season finale(and I so hope it was and that this is all a big sicj April’s Fool joke) I would say that the show ended very well
Actually no, we all don’t agree the finale was horrible. Don’t speak for anyone but yourself.
If you don’t think the finale is horrible, then you like bad writing. Which is also fine, I suppose.
I love how the majority of people here are on the same page as far as their disappointment with the ending to HIMYM, yet less than a month ago, most of those same people shit all over the people who were disappointed with True Detective finale.
Hell, a whole post was devoted to how it was “your” fault if you didn’t like the TD finale. Can we expect the same with a HIMYM followup post?
The difference here is that with HIMYM, the finale rushes through over a decade of time so that the show can wipe away its own premise, glossing over so many things and doing it with malice.
True Detective on the other hand didn’t destroy its premise in the finale. A dark, bleak story ended with hope and closure and satisfaction. People that were upset at its finale were people like Dustin, who expected something that the show was never promising.
HIMYM was promising all along that we were following a particularly story, but then pulled the rug out and told us that the story we were being promised we were following wasn’t the story at all. It was actually How I Met Your Plot Device.
The show has spent the last few seasons getting Barney and Robin to a point where it makes sense for them to get married and gets us as the audience to accept it and then less than 10 minutes into the finale it splits them up so that, in the end, Ted can end up with Robin.
All kinds of character growth is thrown away so that the creators can use the ending they decided on when they were writing the pilot but which no longer holds any water based on what has happened in the intervening 9 years.
I like HIMYM at times….but it became pretty clear that, for all of the Neil Patrick Harris and Jason Segel awesomeness, you’ll just end up eating a Josh Radnor shit sandwich. The show was a troll job from the very start.
I only watched for NPH. I was never disappointed.
Until the finale when they absolutely flushed his character’s recent development and growth.
Wow…now people who never watched this show are angry. There is much anger everywhere.
Angry? No, just the opposite, I’m relieved. The reactions and commentary leave me feeling justified about not having watched the series.
I haven’t been this upset since John Snow and Tyrion both died in Dance of Dragons.
Why the fuck would you spoil Game of Thrones (for those who didn’t read the books) in a god damn HIMYM thread?
What a fuckstick move
Good day to post that. Think those “revelations” will make it season 4?
Please ban this piece of shit!
OP here. I have never read past book three and have no idea what happens to either Tyrion or John Snow.
Please keep in mind the date of the post and everyone calm down.
You got me too, well done haha. Sorry for calling you a piece of shit :)
“I eat pieces of shit like you for breakfast!”
Hey @$$#&%* next time before you try to do a april fools joke check out the info because you actually got some of the info right. Thanks to your dick move you just ruined GOT for me.
[www.quickmeme.com]
No way. There were a bunch of people that said “Lost is purgatory” for years. They were wild guesses, but they didn’t turn out to be spoilers retroactively (if that is indeed what happened on the show; I think the subtext suggested a much darker possibility)
For something to be a spoiler, it has to be at least 50% right and it has to be based on inside information. I have no inside information. I have no idea what is going to happen on GOT much beyond what has happened onscreen. If I happened to guess something right, that is pure, blind luck.
However, I will further posit that you are the greater fool for looking into it and ruining the show for yourself, which you’ve apparently done. But that was an own-goal, pal.
Well next time at least dont do something like spoil something that has been finished yet even if its a joke, also we are talking about a show were anyone can die any moment. A guess would have been like people talking about a possibly of the mother being dead IN HIMYM since it hasnt been confirmed until this monday finale, while a spoiler is pretty much what you did right now, also pure luck my ass since you even got the fucking book right. Just never do this kind of joke again
April Fools is only valid till 12 noon – Ha, sick burn !
[gifrific.gifrific.netdna-cdn.com] this has been my face since the show ended last night
The show became a victim of its own success. It kept getting extended when the series should have ended three or four seasons ago. This season, while not even close its best, did redeem the show’s legacy (just a little bit).
Was the finale perfect? No. But given the last few seasons, it could have been much, much worse. I’d say it was more your average series finale in terms of quality than on the Dexter and Roseanne side.
My big complaint about last night was that the show was extended into an hour show so the TV networks crammed as many commercials as they could. I still don’t think they had more than 22 minutes of actual content. The rest was commercials.
It was a two-parter that they put together, so there was 40 some-odd minutes of content.
And, no, it wasn’t Dexter or Roseanne bad, but the finale was bad.
ITT: The internet gets angry at something they watched for free for years.
The finale wasn’t that bad people. Rushed as all hell and it kinda negated a pretty good final season in like 19 minutes, but it wasn’t garbage. Some people have more than one “the one” in their lives and that’s something alot of people have a hard time coming to terms with.
The problem I had was just that the ending was so rushed, and lacked any real emotion. If we’d got even one scene of Ted actually mourning, and if the kids’ reactions were played a bit differently, the closing scene would be a triumph. It would actually be Ted being brought low, and then being able to move on to Robin.
I don’t get CBS for free, but that’s my own fault for being too lazy to look into an air antennae.
I could get jabbed in the eyes with a sharp pencil for free, but it doesn’t mean that I’m gonna celebrate that when it happens.
Had the events that transpired in the finale been stretched out over a season or even a handful of episodes it may not have been too bad. The turn of events could have been accepted. But the fact is, it didn’t happen over an extended period of time, it happened in 40 minutes and so many things get glossed over and completely rushed.
Please enjoy the PPV: “How I Banged the Daughter”.
1. I hate every “What did you expect, it’s CBS” response I’ve ever seen, or ever will see. Please get over yourselves.
2. This is the purest example of what happens when the characters are better than the creators. My other favorite “sitcom”, Scrubs, eventually made me carry some level of disdain for every single character because they all had their moments of being horrible people (except Cox, Kelso, and Jordan, who I liked because they were SUPPOSED to be terrible), but the creators managed to craft an excellent final season that was as good or better than it’s best moments up to that point.
Meanwhile, Bays and Thomas gave me a group of characters that I genuinely liked, even when they could be annoying/aggravating. But the actual plotline was such fucking fanfiction garbage that it’s hard to even look back at the episodes I DID like (and there are a lot of them). This is the final bit of proof I needed to shut that “It’s not the destination, it’s the journey” argument down. That awful fucking ending invalidated an entire season’s worth of development, meaning the entire season should’ve been written differently in the FIRST place.
3. Surprisingly, a lot of my rage has dissipated. But fuck that blue french horn. I honestly got tired of hearing about it.
Loved this show until the last few minutes of the finale it should have ended with their meeting at the train station as the final scene.
All of these are extremely accurate.