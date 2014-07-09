What’s The Deal With The Internet’s Female Celebrity Feet Obsession?

Getty Image

A friend of mine who is also an Internet writer often likes to point out that, in the autocomplete feature of Google’s search box, if you type in any female celebrity’s name, one of the top five suggestions for a good 80 to 90 percent of female celebrities will always be their name + feet.

This is a weird thing to know about the collective search term preferences of the Internet. But it’s also true.

I typed in three random celebrity females, and this is what I saw:

And this is the kind of thing that they are looking for.

Sofia Vergara

Katherine Heigl

Amanda Seyfried

Over on Getty, the images service we use here at Uproxx, we can sort picture results by popularity. If you type in Anna Kendrick, the most popular image is this one:

And if you check Anna Kendrick on Google, you guessed it: Feet is one of the top recommendations.

What happens if you actually look up “Anna Kendrick Feet”? It turns out, not only are their an abundance of images online of Kendrick’s feet, something called Wikifeet pops up as the first result. Wikifeet catalogues pictures of celebrity feet.

WHAT? So dudes are looking up their favorite celebrity feet and presumably getting off on images like this?

Do female celebrities know that there are entire image galleries devoted to their feet? There’s even a page somewhere devoted to celebrities with the ugliest feet. Never, ever click on that link. Ever. Do they know there are tumblrs devoted to celebrity feet?

I did a little more sleuthing and discovered a few more things, like: Did you know that foot fetish the most popular body-part fetish, and that Elvis Presley and Andy Warhol had foot fetishes (Quentin Tarantino’s is obviously also well documented).

Buzzfeed lists 27 more people with foot fetishes based on mostly circumstantial or made-up evidence. Toni Braxton’s fetish, however, is not made up: She nearly gave herself an orgasm on Anderson Cooper one day talking about The Rock’s feet.

Feet drive her to drink?

Some believe foot fetishes developed in response to outbreaks of sexually transmitted diseases, because one can’t get a disease from a footjob (which is a real thing and, again, I IMPLORE you NOT to click on this NSFW link. Also, some men simply like to have their penises STEPPED ON, with our without shoes. That is a thing.). Others believe there are neural crossways between the feet and the genitalia, which encourages foot fetishes, while even Freud believed that men were drawn to the phallic shape of the foot, which would be true if penises had toes. Penises do not have toes.

Personally, I don’t get it. But there’s clearly an unspoken rule among red carpet photographers to take as many foot pictures as possible, because not even Jennifer Lawrence can attend an event without some wire photographer taking shots of her goddamn feet.

To each their own, I suppose.