What’s The Deal With The Internet’s Female Celebrity Feet Obsession?

A friend of mine who is also an Internet writer often likes to point out that, in the autocomplete feature of Google’s search box, if you type in any female celebrity’s name, one of the top five suggestions for a good 80 to 90 percent of female celebrities will always be their name + feet.
This is a weird thing to know about the collective search term preferences of the Internet. But it’s also true.
I typed in three random celebrity females, and this is what I saw:
And this is the kind of thing that they are looking for.
Sofia Vergara
Katherine Heigl
Amanda Seyfried
Over on Getty, the images service we use here at Uproxx, we can sort picture results by popularity. If you type in Anna Kendrick, the most popular image is this one:
And if you check Anna Kendrick on Google, you guessed it: Feet is one of the top recommendations.
What happens if you actually look up “Anna Kendrick Feet”? It turns out, not only are their an abundance of images online of Kendrick’s feet, something called Wikifeet pops up as the first result. Wikifeet catalogues pictures of celebrity feet.
WHAT? So dudes are looking up their favorite celebrity feet and presumably getting off on images like this?
Do female celebrities know that there are entire image galleries devoted to their feet? There’s even a page somewhere devoted to celebrities with the ugliest feet. Never, ever click on that link. Ever. Do they know there are tumblrs devoted to celebrity feet?
I did a little more sleuthing and discovered a few more things, like: Did you know that foot fetish the most popular body-part fetish, and that Elvis Presley and Andy Warhol had foot fetishes (Quentin Tarantino’s is obviously also well documented).
Buzzfeed lists 27 more people with foot fetishes based on mostly circumstantial or made-up evidence. Toni Braxton’s fetish, however, is not made up: She nearly gave herself an orgasm on Anderson Cooper one day talking about The Rock’s feet.
Feet drive her to drink?
Some believe foot fetishes developed in response to outbreaks of sexually transmitted diseases, because one can’t get a disease from a footjob (which is a real thing and, again, I IMPLORE you NOT to click on this NSFW link. Also, some men simply like to have their penises STEPPED ON, with our without shoes. That is a thing.). Others believe there are neural crossways between the feet and the genitalia, which encourages foot fetishes, while even Freud believed that men were drawn to the phallic shape of the foot, which would be true if penises had toes. Penises do not have toes.
Personally, I don’t get it. But there’s clearly an unspoken rule among red carpet photographers to take as many foot pictures as possible, because not even Jennifer Lawrence can attend an event without some wire photographer taking shots of her goddamn feet.
To each their own, I suppose.
I think you misspelled “Quentin Tarantino.”
So I take it this is your first time on the Internet?
I feel just horrible for the people that google “Katherine Heigl Movies”.
I jerk off to Katherine Heigl Broke search results.
Everybody has their kink. I personally think feet are disgusting.
I think the first part is mainly attributable to google’s policy of not auto-completing certain words. For instance, it won’t add “tits” or “nude.” So if tits or nude were allowed, they’d probably be higher than feet. Feet just happens to slip by their rules.
Yup, this is it exactly.
I think it has to do with Google filtering out all of the other things horny people would search for. Example, Sofia Vergara boobs will not auto complete, even though most people would auto complete to Sofia Vergara’s boobs… ha cha cha cha!
Rex Ryan would respond, but his hands are full right now.
I don’t know why I clicked this since I almost vomited while reading it
I just don’t get the foot fetish thing at all.
I think you just happened to borrow Rex Ryan’s laptop
Used to be that you made a joke about a foot fetish in a movie or tv it was funny because it was such an odd little niche. Then I started noticing the search phenomenon a few years ago. Of all the things…
Yes, the vajayjay aint pretty. Sphincters aren’t known for their beauty. Bewbs are essentially just sacks of fat. But when you take all that into account, they’re still mesmerizing. I just don’t get the feet thing.
I’ve tried to think of what the sexiest non-sex related part of a woman is to me. That eliminates the naughty bits, mouth, probably hair… That leaves me with eyes. Then legs (because you know what they lead to going UP, not down). I’ll never get feet.
Vajayjays are beautiful. I will fight anyone who disagrees.
There are ton of gay men and women on the internet? That’s the only thing I got with regards to someone giving a Shit about a females foot.
Wow what a great blog post. I had no idea that people with foot fetishes had internet access! I am dumbfounded.
I guess none of you erudite gentlemen have seen Eddie Murphy’s “Boomerang”?
Wikifeet has been immensely useful to me in finding the largest version of certain images, so I don’t care otherwise.
So is this post just an attempt to drive some of that foot fetish traffic to uproxx?
What’s the deal with the Internet’s obsession with female celebrity…
You can literally fill in that blank with anything. Sneezing, smoking, being photoshopped into fat blobs, having sex with tentacles! It’s all here! Welcome to the matix, it’s full of dark dirty things
I am also left shaking my head at foot fetishes. Feet are just feet, man.
I sure as hell don’t understand the foot thing. I’ll admit that I do find it kinda arousing if I see a lady licking another lady’s foot in pornography (not so much if the video is entirely about that, but if it’s just a part of it, it’s cool), but just by themselves, I think feet are probably the most unappealing non-butthole part of the human body. Don’t get it. Never heard this theory about STDs. Seems pretty far-fetched. I have heard the one about feet being phallic, and the one about nervous links between feet and genitals. I think the most plausible one I’ve heard is that it plays into the Freudian complex because a lot of kids spend a lot of time around their mom’s feet when they’re little. I wouldn’t bet that’s correct, either, though. I wish someone could really figure this out once and for all, as baffling as it is.
I appreciate you posting that Toni Braxton video, though. I’d been operating under the conception that foot fetishes were pretty much exclusively a “male gaze” thing. I guess one single example of a woman liking a man’s feet doesn’t quite disprove that conception, but it does make me rethink it a bit.
Is it just me or is this this the second celebrity feet blog in the last month?
I’m an editor for a fashion show on tv. The reason wireimage takes pics of celebrity feet is for the shoes, because it’s fashion and it’s also for the shoe companies who are outfitting the celebrities to use as promotion. What the internet decides to do with those pics is it’s perogative.
Podophiles exist.
The only thing I see when I look at those pictures is that a lot of people’s shoes do not seem to fit correctly.
It’s the shoes, dummies.
I’m sure there are people who are into the feet, because Rule 34 and all, but women want to see the shoes, the purse, the hair, etc.
I can’t locate the link offhand, but Alison Brie is totally down with platonic foot massages you guys.
Beats me. Ask Quentin Tarantino. This foot fetish thing is a mystery to me. I mean I don’t want a girl with harpy talons on her stems, but the whole foot-as-erogenous-zone thing never did it for me.
Call me old-fashioned, call me a relic, but I’m an ass man.
I’ll just say this: if Roger Ebert had sucked more toes than eaten pussy, he’d still have a jaw right now
Ugh, don’t say that. I’ve gone down on some beastly wenches in my time and oral HPV scares the hell out of me.
Okay, let me see if I can explain how I think it happened to me. I’m no psychologist, so I’ll not get into whether or not Daddy loved me:
Once upon a time, I was somewhere between 14 and 16, I had a guy tell me, “if you check out a woman’s feet, if they are in good shape, you know their (vagina) will be well taken care of.” I think that was the first time I started to consciously started to look at feet with a sexual intention. The first girl I had sex with at about 18, she was about 22, and the first time I went down on her, she reached her feet down and *ahem* decided to play all little ball. Pretty impressionable at this point, I would say. Now, add to this a bit of a submissive side in the bedroom (enjoying an aggressive or take charge type of woman) and I think that helped cultivate a bit of a sexual fascination with feet. Now, to define “fetish” loosely means that one “requires” that thing to become sexually aroused, be it feet, whips, chains, bread pudding, whatever. I would suspect that many people have a sexual interest in feet, but wouldn’t technically be considered a “fetish.”
Now, if you’ve ever given a foot massage to a woman, and she’s moaned maybe a little more than you would think she should for some muscular relaxation, and the act of pleasing the woman compounds the sexual interest in feet. The act of making your woman (or man, I suppose, no judgement) feel good comes into play.
I’ve found there are LOTS of women that enjoy having their feet paid attention to during sexy times. And those are typically women that take excellent care of their feet. I once had a woman tell me the secondary reason to get a pedicure was to make sure they would be okay to put her toes in a man’s mouth.
I’m 34 now, and I definitely enjoy women’s feet. Do I need it to get off? Nah. Is it a fun thing for me to add to the sexual menu? Absolutely.
I think part of this is also people want a good look at the shoes.
Which, whether fetish or not, I don’t get either.
I has always confused me why the feet thing comes up so much as suggestion on google. I still find it hard to believe there is that much traffic for foot fetish stuff.
Allow John Mulaney to help us understand people’s varying interests:
Maybe some of us find all parts of the female body have their own attraction? Why does it make it a fetish? Also, a lot of foot photos have to show the entire body of the woman in order to show the feet, so that is a bonus too.
Technically it’s a fetish only if it’s a compulsive act or thing one needs for arousal/orgasm. Like, one can only cum if a woman jerks them with her feet or a woman must be choking herself with a man’s tie to get off while jilling.
Realistically, it’s become a description for any particular inclination that people are attracted to beyond dick in vagina.
It is the most common fetish in the world. Nothing more remarkable than breast worship for some or shoes for others…
Tremendously silly question. A: foot fetish is the most common philia for non gential organs. Most common among men. B: Google searches filter out lude suggestions so c: what you’re left with is the most common non pornographic request regarding female celebrities generating in place of more pg13 phrases. Besides that I don’t get the foot hate. Having a positive interest in something that makes you happy makes complete sense, illogically hating something and those who like it for no rational reason makes absolutely no sense.