'The L.A. Complex' Got the Worst Ratings Ever

A lot of hyperbole gets thrown around on the Internet. Things aren’t just good or bad, they’re “OMG YOU GUYS THE BEST” or “THE WORST EVER INCLUDING THE HOLOCAUST AND AIDS.” With sites — like, for example, Warming Glow — trying hard to attract as many eyeballs as possible, big splashy statements like that get tossed about as a way to pull people in, and sometimes it ends up diluting things that are actually noteworthy for being at one of the far ends of the spectrum. (NOTE: I am as guilty of this as anyone.)

All that said, the headline of this post is completely legit. Of all the shows that have ever debuted in-season, “The L.A. Complex” got the worst ratings of all time.

The CW’s new midseason effort, the imported sexy soap “The L.A. Complex,” set a new benchmark Tuesday night: According to network research analysts, “The L.A. Complex” is the lowest-rated in-season broadcast drama debut on record (tracking back to the start of the current ratings measurement system). Despite relatively upbeat reviews, “Complex” opened to only 646,000 viewers and a 0.3 rating in the adult demo. By comparison, Ringer averaged 40 percent higher in the 9 p.m. slot. Yes, “L.A. Complex” numbers actually made “Ringer” look good. “Complex” also shed half its “90210” (1.2 million, 0.6) lead in. [EW]

So, yeah. This show is a goner. Sing it, Whitney.