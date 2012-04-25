'The L.A. Complex' Got the Worst Ratings Ever

A lot of hyperbole gets thrown around on the Internet. Things aren’t just good or bad, they’re “OMG YOU GUYS THE BEST” or “THE WORST EVER INCLUDING THE HOLOCAUST AND AIDS.” With sites — like, for example, Warming Glow — trying hard to attract as many eyeballs as possible, big splashy statements like that get tossed about as a way to pull people in, and sometimes it ends up diluting things that are actually noteworthy for being at one of the far ends of the spectrum. (NOTE: I am as guilty of this as anyone.)
All that said, the headline of this post is completely legit. Of all the shows that have ever debuted in-season, “The L.A. Complex” got the worst ratings of all time.
The CW’s new midseason effort, the imported sexy soap “The L.A. Complex,” set a new benchmark Tuesday night: According to network research analysts, “The L.A. Complex” is the lowest-rated in-season broadcast drama debut on record (tracking back to the start of the current ratings measurement system).
Despite relatively upbeat reviews, “Complex” opened to only 646,000 viewers and a 0.3 rating in the adult demo. By comparison, Ringer averaged 40 percent higher in the 9 p.m. slot. Yes, “L.A. Complex” numbers actually made “Ringer” look good. “Complex” also shed half its “90210” (1.2 million, 0.6) lead in. [EW]
So, yeah. This show is a goner. Sing it, Whitney.
“The L.A. Complex follows the lives of twenty year olds living in the same apartment complex in L.A. trying to make it as actors, dancers, producers and comedians. Relationships begin and end, the need to succeed is tested and all characters are pushed to their breaking points.”
I liked it better when it was called “Melrose Place.”
The premise for this show sounds like my nightmare. I would unsuspectingly move in to this new apt building. All would be well then one night I would walk out and see all those douchebags hanging out by the pools.
If you squint, that is Melrose Place.
Is the new Melrose Place still on the air? Because they were using the same set.
“The L.A. Complex Got the Ratings Equivalent of GoT Torture Scenes.”
My love for Jewel Staite renders me unable to give an objective review (or stand up). I don’t think it was THAT bad, though.
I DVRed it just for her. I always give Firefly/Buffy/Angel vets a one-episode pass on new shows. I couldn’t make it through the first episode of Ringer, and I was hoping to do better here.
This should make NBC feel much better about themselves.
Yo, DG, that link is wrong. It goes to something that’s one hundred percent fact instead of that post where you said sausage was better than bacon.
True thingy: I still — STILL — get angry emails and Tumblr messages about that sausage/bacon post.
I guess it’s true what they always say that Canadian tastes don’t translate well to American audiences.
Bell Media in Canada (as its a Canadian show) has already ordered 13 more episodes on top of the original 6. They will probably never see the light of day on CW, but since Muchmusic has nothing else to air, I’m sure all 19 episodes will be shown several times a week.
Instead I vote that they re-air every episode of Degrassi High and Degrassi Junior High and the Degrassi movie “School’s Out”. (R.I.P Wheels)
Now we’ll never get a Zip Remedy reunion tour.
It could run as long as The Beachcombers. Not that anyone would notice.
With comedy like this, I don’t see how the show failed.