Narcos: Mexico‘s second season launched with attempted justice for fallen DEA Agent Kiki Camarena (portrayed by Michael Peña), and his story will continue with an Amazon Original called The Last Narc. The four-part docuseries promises to dig much deeper into Kiki’s maneuverings while he infiltrated the Guadalajara Cartel, and the project’s format should bring focused results for Kiki fans. That’s especially the case since Netflix’s dramatization also made space for the rise and downfall of Miguel Angel Felix Gallardo (Diego Luna) and the dogged adventures from composite DEA Agent Walt Breslin (Scoot McNairy). In other words, Narcos: Mexico has been a fantastic ride so far, but The Last Narc looks like a more targeted answer to the overall Netflix phenom.

Amazon has already catered to the Narcos audience with the recent ZeroZeroZero (about the global reach of the cocaine trade), but this time, the effort is a more personal one. As the followers of Kiki’s tragic story know, his tenure with the fledgling DEA was cut short by his torture and execution. His wife, Mika, appeared as a well-rounded character (much more than the stereotypical “supportive wife”) on Narcos: Mexico, and she looks to play a significant part in this docuseries. That’s fitting, given that Mika Camarena continues to advocate for global recognition of her husband’s fate. Back when Narcos: Mexico first debuted, I wished for a Mika spinoff, and this might satisfy that urge.

From the official synopsis:

In the Amazon Original The Last Narc, former cartel insiders divulge the bone-chilling details behind the notorious murder and kidnapping of DEA Agent “Kiki” Camarena. Through never before seen interviews, this four-part docuseries will unravel the story of Camarena, the drug cartel he infiltrated, and the narc who risked everything to discover the truth.

Amazon Prime’s The Last Narc debuts on May 15.