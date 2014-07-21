‘The Leftovers’ Develops Its Villain, And She’s Pure Evil

The Christmas episode centered on the disappearance of a baby Jesus (The “BJ”) from the town’s nativity scene, which at the very least allowed for a very impressive opening sequence that saw the mass production of dolls that, in a way, would mirror the larger, more realistic dolls that were strewn on the road later in the episode. Those, of course, were Loved Ones, which are basically mass produced corpses which allow grieving family members to bury something in lieu of their departed family members. They are also creepy as hell when they’re strewn about on the highway. “Some sad idiot paid a f*cking fortune just to bury those things.”
The baby Jesus subplot admittedly felt like a quirky plotline straight out of an episode of Northern Exposure, but it succeeded in doing a few things: 1) It allowed us more time with the twins, Adam and Scott Frost (Max and Charlie Carver, the twin kids from Desperate Housewives), who are shaping up to be a solid source of much-needed comedic relief on The Leftovers, 2) It gave us a sense that Aimee (Emily Meade) is more sympathetic than Jill (and almost certainly has the hots for her best friend’s Dad, Kevin), and 3) It showed that Jill Garvey can be a petulant, bratty teenager, but — in refusing to launch the Nerf arrow for the baby Jesus’ Viking funeral — we also realize that there is a heart buried somewhere deep underneath all the emotional scarring.
We saw more of that in a scene in which Jill gave her mother a Christmas present, a cigarette lighter with a message inscribed on it asking her mother not to forget her. That was a heavy Christmas present, and it came on the heels of an emotionally torturous scene in which Laurie — through Meg Abbot — served divorce papers to Kevin. Kevin rightfully refused to sign them until Laurie would speak to him first, something she refuses to do, as she clearly honors her GR vows over the vows of her marriage.
That scene gave us more insight into Kevin as a father and husband: He had taken an already damaged Laurie in after a bad relationship and treated Tom as his own son. Laurie, as she pointed out in the letter, has always been screwed up. The “Rapture” only hastened it to the surface.
The writing is uneven, and episode 2 was pretty bad. But so far, the acting (outside of Liv Tyler) has been nothing short of outstanding.
The kevin/nora scene in the hallway is a great example of how stellar the writing is on this show. It may be heavy handed at times, but the show is so matter-of-fact. 2% of the population disappearing is so small but big enough to magnify all the failures and vices of the characters. I don’t see how their world is much different from ours and that’s why I can’t stop watching.
It has been THREE years since the 2% disappeared. People had done fairly well at getting over 9/11 three years later. Not the best analogy but the one I came up with.
2,977 killed by known means vs 139,474,769 people disappearing and nobody knowing wtf happened. I don’t know what you’re talking about your analogies are A+
Ann Dowd is a hell of an actress when I can loathe her character without her so much as saying a word.
I have a few questions, but let me say up front that the woman and I are digging it. It’s not on that top shelf level where I place 4 or 5 other shows but I think its easily tops this summer for us. I enjoy it more than Tyrant, The Strain, and Ray Donovan..also must mention H&CF which I quit on about 4eps in.
My take is that most of the haters just have a hard on for pissing all over Damon Lindeloff. Many internet people took the ending of Lost about as well as they would being left at the altar.
I was looking for some help in deciding whether or not this show was going anywhere. We’ve all been burned by shows that ask interesting questions with no idea what the answers are (I don’t buy the “you decide what the answer is” either, it’s a cop-out) I’m really trying to like this show (and in the process foster harmony at home with a spouse who digs it) but it’s getting harder each week. If they aren’t going to address why this happened and instead just focus on how people deal with what happened then how is it any different than, say, a man who lost his family in the MH17 tragedy? Help me understand.
Oh yeah, I’m again going to mention the “Blue”. What the hell is with all the blue? If you haven’t yet noticed, or caught on to it, go back and watch them all and just pay attention to the blue everywhere, as in way over the top everywhere. It’s fascinating to me.
We certainly don’t know that the GR are “evil” and in fact wouldn’t be surprised if in the long run the series makes several attempts at vindicating them somewhat. They’re creepy and seem menacing but we certainly don’t really know anyhow about them.
Having read the book I’ve gotta say… The TV show is better and I’m digging how much more… Spooky it is.
I’m trying to like this show I really am. It’s just interesting enough that it’s keeping my attention but for how long I don’t know. The last 2 episodes have been pretty good.
I think this week’s episode was the best yet. I thoroughly enjoyed it. Can’t wait to see how the rest of the season plays out.
so I’m assume the black guy, whatever his name is, is Satan maybe? and the asian chick who is pregnant is carrying the antichrist? that would explain the outburst of the crazy dude in the hostel with his penis out – or wherever they were.
Anyone else reading the reviews at the AV Club? Normally that place has the best reviewers in the world but Sonia whasterface is fucking awful. She has the analytic ability of my 5 year old son.
agreed. woof.
With Scott Winters in that picture and the guy from House of Cards (Sebastian Arcelus) in another I would venture it’s pretty safe that the “Heroes” will be returning at some point. Hard to imagine two somewhat well known actors solely being used for pictures. Although they could do Lost style flashbacks I suppose.
I won’t suffer through this show much longer, I’ve only gone this far because my wife likes it. Ever since LOST I’m skeptical that the story will be full of questions without any answers and LEFTOVERS keeps piling up the questions. Again, like LOST, the creators know it’s easier to pose interesting questions when you don’t have any idea what the answers are. To the book-readers, tell me there are answers in our future or I’m outta here!
I have some of the same issues – on Lost, I found some of the characters interesting enough to enjoy simply for them, and didn’t care as much about resolution of the story.
So far, only the priest has been that compelling for me. We’ll see if they can keep my interest or not, but it is very much on the edge for me right now.
well said, I agree.
I took it off my DVR last week. I will follow along here, but I won’t complain about the show being ‘not my cup of tea.’ I am pretty opened-minded about most kind of shows. Never watched more than a few episodes of Lost because I couldn’t take the A-Team-like devotion to form: Opening sequence, pose some type of conflict, flashback of one character for 40 minutes, limited resolution to conflict, mysterious occurrence, End credits. I wanted the plot to move forward and it wasn’t moving forward enough for me to remain interested.
Here, I just can’t get into the story. The premise engages me, but the character’s do not. That’s on me and I’m not telling anyone they are wrong and I am right.
The show is so damn depressing, I need more to keep going than the GR stealing pictures. I’ll give it til the end of the season tho
I really finding it hard to cheer for any of these characters….. except the twins, mad flow
So what’s the endgame for the GR? Are they hoping everyone joins them and they all drink the Kool-Aid? They’re clearly organized and powerful and national. But nothing of what they do makes sense beyond being frustrating/creepy. Unless we get a sense of where they’re going with all this, they are going to turn people off.
In the book, its actually pretty stupid. No spoilers, but ya, they’re lame, and I found the ending of the book as frustrating and disheartening as the show has been.
After last week’s relatively strong episode, I found myself checking the clocking and rolling my eyes on many occasions.
I’ve said it before, but I think a disappearance is very different than death. Yeah, people did better at getting over 9/11. But we also changed elements of our culture, like security at airports, and starting a war on terror – we were able to take steps.
What do you do when people disappear and we don’t know if it will happen again, or even if they will reappear at some point? Sure we can assume they are dead, but that would be hard to do if you know there was never a body, never a cause.
I can see how much harder this would be to get over.
I thought the last episode was legitimately compelling television but otherwise…yeah, this show is pretty damn boring and depressing. It’s just nihilism for nihilism’s sake. I think I have one more episode left in me (just because there isn’t shit else on TV right now other than Rectify it seems like) but if next week sucks too I’m throwing in the towel.
Yeah, I am having a hard time too. It’s just soooo stupid more than it’s smart. But that’s Lindelof. People will over praise his idiocy along with the shining moments so they don’t feel stupid for liking something mediocre or shitty.
I’m having a pretty difficult time sticking w/this show. I don’t really give a shit about/relate to the characters… maybe it’s just not for me.
So is this show worth watching? I’ve been kind of hesitant to start it.
prolly just directed and acted I shouldve said above. Writing is up in the air along with the overall plot.
Its well written, directed, and acted. Not so sure on the overall substance right now. It has potential and I continue to watch.
It could be good, but it’s definitely slow, and you can’t blame folk for not having much faith in Lindeloff and company finally figuring that whole writing thing.
Just watch Rick and Morty reruns until the new season starts.
I don’t blame Laurie for leaving because Jill is the worst.
God, Jill is the worst. Even her quasi rebellious best friend hates her.
Maybe he’s trying not to mix her up with Lori Grimes, who was also an awful mother and frustrating person.
‘The wild card here is Amy Brenneman’s Laura, who is both a terrible mother, a frustrating person, and the show’s most heartbreaking character.’
Her name is Laurie. “FUCKING SAY IT, LAURIE!”
last night cemented kevin garvey as a real hero in my mind… barely tolerating Tom, much less loving him, is a nigh impossible heroic endeavor…
I’m not completely sold on the show, but Justin Theroux is killing it.