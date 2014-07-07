‘The Leftovers’ Second Episode Welcomes The Bald Tyler Durden, Raptured Bagels, And The Dance Of Joy

Kevin Garvey and the Mystery Man — The overriding question this week is if the Mystery Man actually exists, or if he’s a delusion of Kevin’s mind. Most people in the town think that it’s a delusion, that Kevin was shooting feral dogs on his own, and that maybe Kevin is going crazy, like his old man (Scott Glenn), who was institutionalized because he lost his sh*t, although Kevin Sr. claims that he didn’t lose his sh*t at all. He understands, however, why other people think he lost his sh*t.
Does the Mystery Man exist? On the one hand, it’s awfully weird that the Mystery Man’s truck would show up in Kevin’s driveway (with no tags or registration) with a dead dog in the back, and that no one else in the city could vouch for the presence of a bald man with a gun mowing down feral dogs. On the other hand, when he showed up at Kevin’s house at the end of the episode looking for a friend to shoot dogs with him, Kevin’s daughter Jill DID see and interact with the Mystery Man. So, he exists? Unless that entire sequence — including Jill — was a delusion? After all, Kevin does have a lot of very vivid dreams. Or maybe Kevin and Jill aren’t crazy, but they see things that others do not (Jill’s friend didn’t seem to acknowledge the Mystery Man). Maybe the Garvey family sees dead people. MAYBE THEIR SIXTH SENSING US ALL.
Whoever the Mystery Man is, he’s apparently been sent to Kevin by the crazy voices in the head of Kevin’s father, who seemed pretty sane to me (except for the conversation he was having with his imaginary friend). I thought it was even more interesting to find out that Kevin’s father was in a relationship with the Mayor, who it turns out is Kevin’s step-mom? That explains why Kevin gives so little deference to the mayor.
Anyway, Mystery Man (who is identified as “Dean” on IMDB) is either a much less appealing Tyler Durden than Brad Pitt, or Kevin is actually sane. And since there WAS a bagel in the toaster, that probably means that Kevin is right in the head. Unless he dreamed the bagels’ reappearance. Unless two percent of THE BAGELS are gone. WHERE DID ALL THE BAGELS GO?
What the F**k is Wayne Supposed to Be? — One of the other bigger questions is Wayne, the guru mystique who may or may not also have a thing for young Asian women and/or corpses. First of all, why the f*ck was he kissing Pete’s (Peter Berg) dead body? What was that all about? And why was Pete dead in a gas station, anyway? That was a really sloppy, poorly executed raid by the FBI to not only kill Pete, but unnecessarily mow through Wayne’s compound with machine guns. There had to be a better way. For God’s sake, they used to at least give everyone a chance to come out with their hands up before they threw open doors and began gunning people down.
Meanwhile, is Wayne really just a kook? Why is the Asian girl, Christine (Annie Q.) so important? Why has Tom been put in charge of protecting her? Where the f*ck is Wayne going? Does he actually have the power to rid people of their guilt? Or feelings of abandonment? Is Wayne just waiting for Tom to die before he makes a move on Tom?
I dig it. I’ve said it before and I’m more convinced of this now- having watched Rectify has prepared me for slow-burn slow-build shows like Leftovers. Without Rectify blazing that trail for me though, I’m not sure I’d have the patience to give Leftovers a fair shake.
The Wayne storyline gives me a John From Cincinnati vibe and that show was the fucking worst.
the constant derpy “in shock” face by flash thompson doesn’t help either… seriously, fucking close your mouth, you’re not Eli Manning, you don’t have two SB rings…
So how long is it going to take Liv Tyler to chop down that tree? 8 years?
I’m just happy that maybe she will stop talking!
Even if the story is a bit slow at times the overall atmosphere of the show keeps me locked in; I would say this is the only show in TV right now where neither my girlfriend or I check our phones or use the bathroom through the whole thing. Also, the music is straight up beautiful.
I saw someone post that the GR takes ppl to remind the others what it’s like for people to disappear out of their lives?
I just don’t understand what going to the GR solves. Is it the process? Liv Tyler seemed awfully happy at the end chopping thst tree
She’s happy because she’s finally learning to let go of the people she lost. Also I think realizing that the GR people have made very real sacrifices themselves has proved the worth of their cause to LT.
Though I would also bet money that before she’s fully indoctrinated, she will bone Justin Theroux’s character. She’s holding onto that business card a little too tightly.
Oh yeah, she called him hot too. Wonder what the GR sex policy is bc that’s definitely happening. And they’re both still technically married
I think Liv Tyler is just excited to meet Deacon from The King of Queens.
Well, 2 episodes down, 2 episodes where I’m left asking myself, “what the hell did I just watch?” Not in a bad, “I’ll never get that hour back” way, but in a “thinking about and viewing this show on a different thought plane” kind of way. All joking aside, I did find myself questioning where the bagel went and taking pleasure in Kevin finding it stuck inside there (sort of validating that he isn’t crazy). Overall, I’m dialed in and hoping that things move along
Couple things I do not like:
– Kevin’s daughter needs to sh*t or get off the pot… her story line, so far, is miserable
– Kevin’s son needs to have more emotional outbursts, that was the 1st time that I’ve felt for his situation
I’m very glad he found that bagel.
This episode put me at 50/50 as to who Kevin was having the affair with, either someone who was “taken” at that moment from his flashback in the first episode, or Aimee, who played a prominent role in the dream sequence to start the episode.
I don’t think it’s quite the high-brow television it wants to be, but I don’t think it’s a steaming pile either. I think we’ll keep watching for at least 2 more episodes. Besides, my air conditioner makes it cool in front of my TV.
it’s basically well produced empty bullshit.
For a show that leaves so many questions unanswered (two episodes …. i know, i know) Here are a few things I feel pretty certain of:
1 – Nora Durst is crucial to a further understanding of what happened to the 2%. She’s not losing her shit like most other characters on the show, she’s trying to do something to uncover that particular mystery. That doesn’t mean i expect to get there through the arc of the show.
2 – Dean, the “mystery man”, is real. It’s too much of a stretch having father and daughter seeing the same imaginary person..
3 – The GR aren’t about any particular philosophy or dogma in that they seem closest to being nihilists. They prefer to have nothing and to attempt to remind people how useless it is for them to try to reconcile their anger, frustration and sadness with a crazy and essentially inexplicable event like 140 million people disappearing.
4 – Wayne is a full on nutjob with no special powers.
Obviously I feel invested in the show and the characters if I’m here putting this out there, but I am mildly frustrated with the pacing. Like GWABN mentioned above, I love Rectify, and am totally at ease with the pacing on that show. I don’t know if it’s not sitting as well with me on this show because of Damon Lindleof’s involvement or if I’m just less patient with a show that seems to have set the stakes pretty high (not that being released from Death Row isn’t high stakes but c’mon – The Rapture?). Anyway, I’m definitely hoping for some of my expectations to get paid off and others to be turned on their head in coming episodes.
Lastly, Justin Theroux is doing a damn good job of playing a tortured man on the edge. That’ll keep me coming back for a while at least.
The GF and I are dialed in. I’m enjoying all these “questions” so far..not worried about answers yet. The fact that there is something with light blue in EVERY SINGLE SHOT intrigues me a lot. It evens seems like the hue of the lens tends to manipulate everything to a “blueish” tone. We love it, and are in it for the long haul.
I’m a little late to the party, as I just caught up watching HBOGo, but I really dig it so far. I’m not getting a Lost or John from Cincinnati vibe from it (yet), and I’m enjoying the slow reveals as to some of the questions that were posed last week.
Mildly optimistic that this show could be awesome…