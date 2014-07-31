‘The Leftovers’ Theory: Who Really Killed Spoiler Spoiler?

Thematically speaking, I think The Leftovers is a fascinating exploration of grief. I think it’s about loss. I think it’s about pressing on in the face of that loss, it’s about hope, and coping, and it’s most profoundly, a show about love. But there’s also quite a bit of Lindelofian intrigue buried underneath the themes, and one huge mystery that rose to the surface in this most recent episode was the identity of Gladys’ killer.
Gladys death served a couple of functions within the episode. It ultimately forced Kevin to accept his divorce with his wife, and it may have helped to repair the strained relationship between Kevin and his daughter, Jill, or at least, Jill may give her Dad a break. It also showed us just how little the feds care about The Guilty Remnant, or any other cult. To the feds, they are a nuisance to be remedied,
But consider this: Who did Gladys’ death benefit the most? I haven’t read Tom Perrotta’s book, and I admit that this didn’t occur to me until a reader in another comment thread suggested it (thanks, Brent M.), but no one benefits from Gladys’ death more than Patti.
Gladys death — at least briefly — gained some sympathy for the Guilty Remnant in Mapleton in a time when they needed it most, right after having broken into people’s homes and stealing their photographs. It also gained them the sympathy of the Kevin, the Chief of Police, who I am guessing might not have had much difficulty tracking down and arrested some members for their role in the break-ins. The GR got some breathing room.
More importantly, Gladys’ death gave Patti an excuse to confront Laurie — who had clearly been wavering in her devotion to the GR (she went back and attempted to retrieve the cigarette lighter last week) — and in the end, it pushed Meg to finally and completely commit to the organization.
Gladys’ wasn’t the victim of murder. She was a martyr. And Patti set it up.
And if you rewatch the episode from the beginning, it makes sense. In case you don’t remember, the episode opened with Gladys sitting in Patti’s office. They looked at each other, and wordlessly exchanged nods. Patti’s look seemed to say, “Are you ready?” And Gladys’ nod seemed to affirm that she was indeed ready.
During the rest of the cold open, up until she was taken, Gladys looked calm, cool, and collected, and there in the end, while outside of the gas station, waiting perhaps expectantly while tapping her cigarette on her empty notepad.
Gladys didn’t exactly struggle, either, as she was being dragged away. In fact, up until the stoning began, her look was not one of shock, but of surprise, as though she knew she would die, but didn’t know that stoning would be the method.
Of course, she also begged for her life in the end, but when you’re being stoned to death, I’m sure it’s very easy to reconsider. Note, too, that once she began begging for her life, there was some serious hesitation on the part of those stoning her.
Also note: The perpetrators never spoke a word.
This wasn’t a hate crime. It was a planned martyrdom, which makes Patti all the more villainous and awful.
That’s exactly the same line of thinking I had while watching the episode. The other thing was Laurie’s flashback before her panic attack. She actually seems to have a memory of seeing Gladys get stoned. Which is why she finds her so easily later. Patti is evil and orchestrated all of this, but I’m still not fully sure what her motive is.
I haven’t read the book… But I would guess that since it’s a batshit crazy cult, they are probably sacrificing members to be raptured and meet their loved ones up above, or some bullshit like that. And it will all culminate in Laurie having to kill/stone someone she loves in the cult to prove her loyalty/worth by the end of season one or two.
And then people will feel sad.
Nah, they’re not at all concerned about meeting their loved ones in the afterlife. I haven’t read the book, but the GR’s reason for existing is pretty clear to me: Human life doesn’t matter, one way or the other. We’re born, we die, and in between is meaningless. That’s why they go to the memorial gathering and hold up the “Don’t waste your breath” signs.
They’re nihilists with a twist. But they needed a martyr to spread their message, which is, in part, that being chained to your emotions is a waste of time and energy. In my opinion.
Though having Gladys beg for her life has to have messed with a few minds, if it was GR folks doing it.
I haven’t read the book, but wasn’t this exceptionally obvious?
Not everything has to be a mystery. Just because a dude from LOST is making a TV show doesn’t mean there needs to be theories. If she wasn’t put out there to die from the GR, then this show’s over because that was about as clear as it gets.
This is not a mysterious theory show. It’s a very straightforward show. Just watch it and pay attention. I know we’re in the internet age where everyone’s gotta go nuts about everything but seriously this one’s pretty simple to follow.
Alternate Theory: This show is just terrible, it’s grief porn that explores an interesting concept, but seems incapable of going deeper into it then: everyone is sad and life sucks.
I thought that was obvious. I mean, you were supposed to know straight away.
Yeah, I don’t watch the show so I only know about it via the discussion posts, and when I read that someone was stoned to death, I assumed it was done by a group of religious fanatics, i.e. the cult.
But how does it benefit the Irish?
+1 Jameson juice box
Guess who the Governor of New York works with.
Yes, this was completely obvious to everyone who hated Enlisted
I don’t know how it was obvious, considering she asked to live and they kept going
Or you could say by speaking she abandoned her oath, and they felt okay going with it.
People sometimes try to kill themselves and change their mind at the last minute. Her asking to live at the end doesn’t disprove the theory.
The scene at the beginning with Gladys and Patti definitely implies some agreement, so while it’s never stated flat out in the episode, it’s fairly obvious to anyone who has ever watched any TV show or movie that it’s something that they will come back to.
I don’t know how much of a theory this is as just an observation, really.
When Reverend Matt was hit with that rock after stopping to help the GR members my first thought was it was a trap to take him out while they were trying to buy his church. So not only are they a creepy murderous cult. but they seem to have a thing for throwing big rocks at people’s heads.
That actually makes sense.
I also think the GR did it, but yeah it’s not the mystery this article makes it out to be. In the meeting about the curfew, didn’t the dog-shooter say something along the lines of “have you considered that they did this to themselves?” I haven’t seen anyone mention that.. The show’s entire premise is based off a great mystery, I’m not sure they’re trying to add extra layers of mystery on top. Like the article said, I think it’s the exploration of grief while having zero answers.
Also, was it just me or did it look like Patti used 2 different “Neil” bags? Production mistake?
Yeah, that looked like a continuity error. Although, I don’t understand what the bag was for, what’s in it, or who Neil is. What am I missing?
I think maybe were getting into True Detective territory here. This whole theory seems to be stretching just a bit.
Guys … doesn’t Gladys look like Team America Matt Damon … Guys …?