The Lie Was Revealed On Last Night’s Typically Excellent ‘The Americans’

The Americans, as great as it is, isn’t a show with “holy sh*t” moments. It’s slow and deliberate, and when something big happens, it’s usually uncomfortable (like Philip’s continued relationship with an underage girl) or happens so quickly that by the time you register Elizabeth dropping a car on someone, the episode’s already cut to a different character. So, the fact that last night’s fantastic episode had a “holy sh*t” moment was itself a “holy sh*t” moment. In Episode 36, “Stingers,” a truth is finally revealed: Henry does a GREAT Eddie Murphy impression.
Also, Paige knows that her parents are Russian spies.
This confession is something most other shows would save for finales, not with three episodes left to go in the season, which is why it caught me off guard, though not as much as Paige. She knew something was up; she just wasn’t sure what that something was. Are Mom and Dad aliens? In the witness protection program? Was she adopted? About the only scenario she didn’t list was spies because, c’mon, that’s crazy. What happens next is a different kind of crazy: Philip and Elizabeth tell her everything. They weren’t born in the United States, they send information back to the Motherland, and if she reveals anything about their other, non-travel agent profession, even to Pastor Tim, EVEN to Henry, they’ll be thrown in jail. The responsibility they’ve been carrying with them for decades now is hers, too. Is she prepared for it?
That question, along with a few other lingering plots (including Sad Stan getting his revenge on double-agent Zinaida for making him walk out on Tootsie during a Bill Murray scene), is presumably what The Americans will stealthily answer for the rest of the season. It changes everything. Even interactions with Stan are fraught with the possibility of what Paige might say; one wrong sentence could upend their entire lives. It’s worth mentioning here that the actress who plays Paige, Holly Taylor, was devastatingly good. So was the directing. When the three Jennings sit at the dinner table, Philip and Elizabeth are never in the same shot; they’re framed like the Devil and Angel on Paige’s shoulders, except to her, they’re both carrying pitchforks.
In summary, holy sh*t.
I didn’t expect it to happen in this episode. Also pastor Tim is creepy.
Paige’s earrings from the last episode during the revelation
When “Pastor Tim” finally bones Paige……it will be Iron Curtain time for Tim.
What, Pastor Tim, you never had a girl stick a finger up your ass?
– Paige Jennings
Good eye comrade.
I like how Henry has a hidden masturbation box. This kid is going places.
Also, Elizabeth’s “we just really love our country” speech was such an awful way to address this. That shit isn’t going to fly.
that beatoff box was hidden for shit. my mother would have found that in 2 minutes ‘cleaning.’
Why cut pictures out….you just fold open the magazine to your favorite place……
….or disguise it in a NewsWeek.
As noted elsewhere, Henry seems to be better suited for this life: Hidden jack boxes in baseboards, breaking into neighbors houses to play video games, stealing pictures of the neighbor’s wives, affinity for electronics, impersonations. The Jennings may be targeting the wrong kid!
I think Paige will be fine like Meadow Soprano.
BTW, at BEST, Phillip and Elizabeth would go to jail. Most likely they would be executed. Good night sweetie.
Yeah I thought the same thing, and you’d think Phillip would be acutely aware of the consequences. They have to have been prepared for this moment for years, and I wonder if they downplayed the consequences every so slightly for some reason.
This early in her knowledge that they’re spies, they probably still think it’s important she not know they’re murderers doing very bad things to Paige’s “home country.” Maybe telling her they’d just go to jail legitimizes their actions a bit in her eyes? Just spitballing here.
Thanks Josh for listening to our pleas for a recap of this show. Respect!
I think Paige is going to come to terms with everything and represent for her clique. CCCP, suka!
I think Phillip flips. Dude is seriously conflicted, and being forced to recruit Paige might be the straw that breaks him. He’s got a decent relationship with Stan — he could make his whole life a lot better when/if he flips to the US.
The nod Phillip gave Elizabeth was like Hannibal nodding to Will.
Does The Americans sponsor uproxx or do they just never have a bad episode like never? I have a feeling that if this place was covering the first season of The Wire, they would be panning every episode not certain of what the hell is going on.
No, its fucking great. It has been for three years.
Writers for Uproxx consistently praising an excellent TV Show makes you think that they would pan every episode or not know what is going on in a different excellent TV show? Do not follow.
@DontBeRidiculous Accusing the uproxx writers for lacking intelligence isn’t exactly hard to follow. The Americans just better be as good if not better than The Wire for the amount of praise it gets here.
The Americans deserve all the praise. Check other reviews and you’ll see it. I love the AV Club’s analysis.
The Americans has always been a great show, but this season has taken it up to an entirely different level. It is absolutely in the best show on tv right now shortlist.
Exactly, this show better be much better than a show that was on before this site existed if this site is going to praise the former! That’s just how things work.
What are you even talking about. They got rid of the weekly recap two years ago and do maybe, 1 or 2 articles a week on it.
The amount of TWD articles is about five times more than The Americans. I’m not saying that’s even a bad thing but this is just a weird argument for you to pick, when clearly you’ve never even watched the show.
Man you people got fucking whiny as shit. This goddamn show better have improved from the slow scene with goddamn Peter Gabriel being played over it. I guess it has because of all the people leaping to defend it.
Oh well back to season 1, maybe it’s on netflix.
This show is on its way to joining the very top tier of dramas — The Sopranos, The Wire, Breaking Bad, Mad Men. It’s not there yet, but it’s on that trajectory.
Who sleeps with their underage counterpart first? Phillip or Pastor Tim? The suspense is just too much.
In the “Next Week On” clips it showed Paige confronting her parents, but I never thought they’d actually tell her the truth. This makes things so much more interesting and they were already pretty damn interesting.
So, no mention of what a cunt Elizabeth is for making the old lady off herself with pills? I like this show…don’t get me wrong. But I find myself watching it hoping Elizabeth and Phillip get their brains blown out each week. It’s odd liking a show, but hating its two main characters.
Yeah — Elizabeth is a stone cold bitch (awesomely played). I don’t root for the Jennings; I root for Philip to come to his senses, grab his kids and seek asylum in the US.
How are they different from James Bond?
When Philip paused after saying “if you tell anyone” I was 90% sure he was going to follow up with some variation of “we’d have to kill you.” Obviously not that blunt but something to that effect.