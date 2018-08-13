What’s The Significance Of ‘The Little Prince’ In ‘Fear The Walking Dead’?

08.12.18

Fear the Walking Dead returned tonight with its midseason premiere, and for the third time this season, so did Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s novella, The Little Prince.

What is the deal with that children’s book? And why does The Little Prince keep following Charlie around?

AMC

Symbolically speaking, this entire season of Fear the Walking Dead borrows a major theme from the most famous passage in The Little Prince: “Here is my secret. It is very simple: It is only with the heart that one can see rightly; what is essential is invisible to the eye.”

This line from the book, of course, refers to the predicament that the Fear characters have faced all season: They’re looking for a “home,” as in a physical place to live (like the Dell Baseball Diamond), but a “home” can be seen only with their hearts. For these characters, they can’t seem to see the “home” that is right in front of their very eyes — themselves — because they’ve been too preoccupied with looking for the right shelter instead of forging a bond.

