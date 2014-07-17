The Lost ‘Entourage’ Member And Other Things You May Not Know About The Show Ten Years Later

With all the models, athletes, and movie stars who will be popping up in the movie to sling zingers at Johnny Drama, we mustn’t forget that the real crew — the bro’est of bros — is what made Entourage such a guilty pleasure on Sunday nights. The show, loosely based on Mark Wahlberg’s real-life entourage, is celebrating the 10 year anniversary of its premiere. So of course there’s no better time to pull up some facts on the early beginnings, like how “Hug it out, bitch” came to be the most over-used phrase of 2005.
1. Kevin Connolly was ready to shift from acting to directing before joining the show. Connolly had directed a few episodes of his television series Unhappily Ever After and was rethinking the way he wanted to approach show business in 2003 after being dissatisfied with the acting roles offered to him. Connolly told Yahoo, that series creator Doug Ellin made him rethink his approach to acting and he decided to give the show a shot.
2. Johnny Drama is a take on Mark Wahlberg’s cousin. Johnny Drama’s goofy personality is based on Wahlberg’s real-life cousin, Johnny Alves, hence Turtle commenting in the pilot episode that he thought Drama was Vince’s cousin until the age of 14. Watch this clip of Johnny Alves on the reality show Wahlburgers and you’ll see where Kevin Dillon pulled inspiration for the character.
3. Whenever they boys were watching boxing it was always the same match. Anytime throughout the series you saw the guys watching a boxing match on television, it was the exact same match. It seems like an incredibly trivial detail, but considering that HBO has a good amount of televised boxing matches under its belt, they could have mixed up the footage a little more often.
4. Jeremy Piven coined “Let’s hug it out, bitch” after hugging Kevin Connolly. Kevin Connolly revealed in a Yahoo interview last year, that the show’s famous line developed after Piven caught on that Connolly didn’t necessarily enjoy having his personal space invaded. As Connolly tells it, the line was “Should we hug it out?” and that turned into Piven grabbing him and saying, “Get over here you little bitch.”
