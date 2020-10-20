As of this writing, The Mandalorian is set to return in less than two weeks, and it has a lot to live up to. Not counting the Hamilton movie and the inadvertently PVOD remake of Mulan, the Star Wars show is the crown jewel of the streaming service, at least in terms of original programming. And based on the trailers and ads for its second season, it looks like it will do what it needs to, which is deliver more of the same but next level.

Running a minute long, the new sneak peek — which aired at halftime during the Arizona Cardinals-Dallas Cowboys game — expands on what we’ve seen before. Our mysterious bounty hunter hero (Pedro Pascal) is still saddled with the Child that everyone just calls “Baby Yoda,” hoping to return it “to its kind.” But this time he can’t go it all alone. Along with reuniting with the characters played by Carl Weathers and Gina Carano, he announces that, this season, he needs to find “other Mandalorians.”

The new ad swaps out constant action, as seen in the last one, for more world-building, with our hero going to a fight, to some underground cavern and other places. There’s also a glimpse of some old school scout troopers once again learning not to give chase to the good guys.

The Mandalorian returns to Disney+ on Oct. 30.

(Via Deadline)