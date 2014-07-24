The Most Popular Show On TV Still Doesn’t Have A Cast

The first table read for season eight of The Big Bazinga Theory is next week, except oops, there’s a problem: none of the original cast members are under contract. Stars Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, and Kunal Nayyar want that Friends money, and they want it NOW, and until either they or CBS caves, the most popular show on TV might as well be Gone Drinkin’.
A week ago, there were some signs of movement but I hear the communication between the two sides over the past seven days did not result in significant progress to help bridge the gap between what the actors are seeking and have been offered — both on the episodic fee and back-end side. I hear there hasn’t been a face-to-face meeting between WBTV’s negotiating team and the cast’s agents yet, and that is usually how those big negotiations get settled. That has led to sources close to the talent pegging the odds for getting new deals done by July 30 to less than 50-50. Still, as one observer noted, anything is possible. (Via)
That’s some insightful prognosticating, “one observer.” I’ve also heard rumors that the cast will be made up of humans who need to water and food (and nerd jokes, apparently) to survive. MAYBE.
I’m having flashbacks to those “OMG THEY’LL HAVE TO GET NEW VOICE ACTORS FOR THE SIMPSONS!!” articles that would pop up everytime their contracts were up.
At this point the next time that article comes up it’ll probably be because someone is dying. Also if its Hank Azaria who died they may have to cancel or else hire 700 voice actors to replace him.
As much as I would love to see BBT end its run because the cast wouldn’t re-sign, there is absolutely no way that the parties don’t ink a deal. Way too much money involved, and few if any in the cast have legitimate career opportunities outside of BBT (Parsons and Cuoco).
There will always be a market for movies about Drew Peterson, and Kaley Cuoco should star in every one of them.
Pornography is always a legitimate career opportunity.
Cuoco is way too hot to NOT get any work. And Galecki’s already had a good career, no reason to think he’s done.
Of course, if all their careers end with this show, I think they’ll be ok.
Cuoco has made it clear in numerous articles that acting is “not my (her) entire life.” I don’t think she’d miss it very much. And Parsons has been a hit on Broadway, so he might return to theater. And if none of them work in TV, movies, or the stage anymore, they’re still financially set for life….
Does anybody know where I can go online to get a good deal on hotel rooms?
It is Cuoco’s 3rd successful series! She never was without a job. I don’t really like her but she definitely is a very successful actress. She is in business since she was 6 and she works all the time… I think if she’ll be out of BBT, network will make a show just for her, because she is selling.
Aside from the salaries, this seems like the cheapest show to produce. Every episode is just them sitting around in the same sets created in the first season.
That could apply to any sitcom, really…
Hey! There’re two apartments added (Amy and Howard+Bernadette’s) and Amy’s lab :)
And they got guest stars…
Calling Rusty Griswold…. Mr. Russell “Rusty” Griswold, your table is ready!
Suddenly all three stand up. It could get awkward.
You know, I’ve never understood Schrodinger’s Cat. If you have a cat in a box, you know it’s alive. We learned that from Christmas Vacation. You don’t need to be some genius, you could be some community college student and know that.
How long have the jokes been On strike?
This is barely news. It’ll happen. Period. Whether or not people find the show funny it makes the network money (expect that in a future Pitbull song). No matter how outrageous the salaries of the actors the network still makes a profit.
yeah, when has a show failed to come to terms with negotiations with their actors? a week seems like a long time yet to figure out how much each person gets. and i think the actors hold most of bargaining power so they can wait as long as they want until network finally gives in.
The fact that this is the “most popular show on tv” still disgusts me more than it should.
Really? Because I feel like I’m experiencing the exact right amount of disgust, which is “complete.”
At least it isn’t Two and a Half Men?
Can’t they just replace them all with Ashton Kutcher?
No if you wanted to replace them all with one actor you should do Eddie Murphy, Norbit made big bucks, he’s big in the 18-45 demographic. Also he can do women real well, better then most actresses, NBC Exec.
i’d be okay with a new show called Amy and the Hot blond one.
I would totally watch that…
The Friends cast didn’t deserve Friends money.
T.V. executives are such greedy morons. This show is making the network bazillions, and the re-runs will continue for years. Give the cast what they want and what they deserve. They’ve earned it putting the network in the enviable position of having the number one show.
As a person who actually sort of likes the Big Bang Theory, let me make a comment. This show has a good cast beyond Parsons and his one-note character, and they are screwed if they have to rely on Chuck Lorre’s “writing.”
Writing got kind of bad recently, isn’t it? It was so much more interesting the first 3 seasons… I actually googled stuff to understand some jokes. I miss that. It got dumber, so sad… But acting is getting better and better. And casting is realy great: Amy and Bernadette are wonderful additions…
I hate the show in almost every aspect. That said…
..from watching the pilot, there’s a lot potential for a great show, but instead reduced the characters down to one-dimensional, bad 80s sitcom stereotypes. If anyone deserves the money, it’s the actors. Not the execs.
@packman_jon that is exactly the way I feel about Community
This isn’t news, is it? C’mon, the show got renewed through 2016-2017. They HAD to expect contract re-negotiations, and they’re GOING to pony up because the show (unfortunately) is NOT going to stop making money. This is a hiccup.
Perhaps their undoing was adding so many regulars. But what the heck, they’ve had a long run, maybe it’s time to pull the plug before it really gets stale. They could come back in two years as a movie.
They should all be happy with what they have. Once this show is gone, so are the astronomical salaries they’ve enjoyed. I agree with Dawna–pull the plug before it really gets stale.
I would like to see them back. Its true salaries are insane. Maybe CBS CEO should cut back on his wife’s programs and her salaries (Julie Chen – The Talk {waste of airtime} and Big Brother). As for the cast Parsons has already appeared on Broadway and did quite well. Cuoco has been doing commercials and has appeared on other shows. Galecki will be fine. He has proven he can go from one sitcom to another. I think the other two main characters Rash & Wallawitz(?), the girls and the other part-time characters – I think they will have a problem.
Assuming the old contracts has a rerun clause in it, they should all be alright. I just hope they are back.
I once got a Rash on my Wallawitz. Hurt like hell…
Everyone keeps saying the amount of money this makes CBS….yes, but where does that money go? Certainly not just into the CEO’s pocket or his wife’s next flash car / jewellery. There is a whole network to support, bombed / cancelled shows, news sector (doesnt make money shipping journalists all round the world), production…..the whole structure needs $$$. Simple economics really. They probably will cave in but it would be funny for once if they left the stars red faced & said “oh f**k it, just cancel it then!”.
If the news didn’t make money wouldn’t they stop doing it?
To me, that says a lot about those involved with this show.
I have to say that when CSI was the number one show, CBS called George Eads and Jorja Fox’s bluff and fired them. They were rehired but for no more money.
I guess it depends on if the cast goes full Friends and negotiates as a team or every man for himself. If they don’t all group together, look for Galecki, Parsons, and what’s her name to get big paydays and the other two to get hardball.
It’s an event in physics known as “Schrödinger’s cast”. Where the next season of “The Big Bang Theory” is both in existance, and not. Based solely on salary demands. Quantum Economics is a bitch…
“The most popular show on tv” you say? I think Game of Thrones would disagree with you. Let’s say the most popular show you can watch with an antenna.
Not the most popular show.
I can’t stand selfish people who get paid huge amounts of money and then whinge and whine and strike when they want more.
You’re already paid more than nurses, doctors and teachers… Get a grip .
This comment makes no sense.
They’re not whining at all. They’re not “on strike”. They’re just not under contract period.
They’re under no more obligation to sign a new contract and work on the show than Joe Biden is.
Maybe they think it’s a stupid show and would rather pursue other opportunities? Who knows. It’s a free country.
And if they don’t get paid, then CBS just keeps the money.
They deserve the money!
I think they are more popular than the Friends tv show. Who cares what other professions get paid.
You would demand more money for the job you do if you were the only one in the world that could do it!
No one can replace them!
