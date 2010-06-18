The Most-Watched NBA Finals Game Since Jordan’s Last Title

Last night’s Game 7 of the NBA Finals, in which the Lakers came back to defeat the Celtics for the championship, was the most-watched Finals game in twelve years, pulling in more viewers than any NBA game since Michael Jordan won his sixth championship with the Bulls in 1998.

Thursday night’s Game 7… delivered an 18.2 overnight household rating, the largest since a Bulls vs. Jazz game in 1998. The face-off also marks the highest-rated NBA Finals game ever telecast on ABC, and climbing 32% from the last Game 7 to air (Pistons vs. Spurs in 2005). ABC’s Finals coverage led the network to dominate primetime for all seven nights of the series, averaging 16.4 million viewers for the first six games. [THR]

Although it marks the fifth championship with the Lakers for Finals MVP Kobe Bryant — who, like Jordan, earned the titles under coach Phil Jackson, don’t go comparing MJ and Kobe just yet. As Jordan’s son Marcus so eloquently stated:

NO ONE…And I mean NO ONE should EVER com par kobe Bryant to my dad an say that he is anywhere near close to my dad He’s jagging this game

