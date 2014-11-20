The Most WTF Moments From Last Night’s ‘American Horror Story: Freak Show’

First of all, everyone is blackmailing everyone. Really, you can’t have a proper salacious television show without at least one or two blackmail storylines. Stanley is blackmailing Del for being gay, Dot is blackmailing Elsa for selling them into slavery to a serial killer. We know that Stanley is blackmailing Del to help him in his creepy ploy to get rich off of dead freaks and Bette and Dot have a long list of demands for Elsa. Of course, Dot’s end game is still that surgery she wants so bad. Either way, always good to have a good blackmail up the sleeve.
Last night we got another shoehorned-in musical number with Evan Peters singing Nirvana’s “Come As You Are,” which seems like it may have been a legit sexual experience for a good amount of young women, if tumblr is any indication. Oh, and speaking of tumblr, this is my favorite thing that I found there this morning:
Dandy Let The Twins Go And Nobody Got Murdery
Last week’s cliffhanger implied that some violence was about to go down, after Dandy found out that Dot was using his family’s wealth for that dumb operation that will leave her with a neck stump. The last thing we saw was Dandy slipping a knife into the back of his pants and then Jimmy — who Dandy already has a beef with — coming to the door. But instead Dandy just has a temper tantrum over the twins leaving, who he now says he loves and apparently doesn’t want to murder anymore. But he did make this face so I guess something might go down in the next episode. Or who knows, he’ll decide he always wanted to be a painter and move away from Jupiter forever. Just as plausible.
Reminder: Jimmy And Esmeralda Are Still Boning
“We’re never going to leave this place blah blah blah blah snore . . .”
LOL OK Del
Of all the people to try to kill in the freakshow, why the hell does Del initially go after the one person who can overpower him? This makes as much sense as anything I guess. Del tries to attack Amazon Eve, who promptly kicks the crap out of him — and also implies that Del has come on to her before. Which, again, haven’t Del and Desiree only been there for a few weeks in the universe of the series? How much is Del getting around for someone married (but now separated) to a fake hermaphrodite with a gay sidepiece? Who also can’t get it up, may I remind you.
They ruined the impact of Ma Petite’s death by doing it TWICE last week. They should really stop fake killing off characters.
So Ryan Murphy decides to have a woman raped and then later on, mutilated in the same season, for really no good reason.
I mean, why be a piece of shit half-way when you can go full out piece of shit?
I am not happy about Ma Petites death either. fuckers
I don’t know why that made me so sad. Her character was just so sweet. Why her? Just because she was little. Does no one miss her?? They better miss her in next week’s episode.
Yea I have a feeling that she is going to be missed and it will not take long to figure out what happened.
I have a feeling Del went after Ma Petite after Jimmy told him that story about the rabbit fur…thing. Jimmy expressed how much he cared about her before going outside to toss his cookies. Del was gonna kill Jimmy first, but either way I still feel like her character was simply there for the death. Her being probably the only genuinely nice and sweet ‘freak’ makes it even crappier. Also, Del going after Amazon Eve, the tallest woman at the camp, of course he’d go after the smallest. Still gonna miss her though, I loved any of her scenes with Jessica Lange.
The musical numbers must be stopped. The only one I ever appreciated was in season 2, and that was because of how absurd and random it was.
Going beyond the suspension of belief required for horror shows and Sci-Fi show…..can someone mention the absolute flood of tired old cliches about the “innocence” of the fifties etc that are spouted by Lobster Claw boy, his mom and many of the other characters.
These clichés surface in every show based in the fifties and they are tiresomely lame.
Did you guys see next week’s episode has a scene with Precious in it? She uttered one sentence and I couldn’t believe how poor of an acting job it was. I never saw Precious, but sheesh.
Did you not watch AHS: Coven? She was one of the witches, Queenie, and she was around for the whole season.
6 comments? That’s it? Jeez
I know right? Tell your friends!
The Nirvana cover was the worst thing ever.
I was actually disgusted by it. Like, way too upset considering I was already beginning to wane on this season.