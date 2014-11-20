The Most WTF Moments From Last Night’s ‘American Horror Story: Freak Show’

Full disclosure: I have been spending the week in New Orleans and consumed a few adult beverages before watching last night’s episode of American Horror Story , “Test of Strength,” so please excuse me if this recap is only slightly more intelligible than the episode itself. A lot happened last night! Not much of it made a whole lot of sense but that’s OK, let’s sort this out together.

First of all, everyone is blackmailing everyone. Really, you can’t have a proper salacious television show without at least one or two blackmail storylines. Stanley is blackmailing Del for being gay, Dot is blackmailing Elsa for selling them into slavery to a serial killer. We know that Stanley is blackmailing Del to help him in his creepy ploy to get rich off of dead freaks and Bette and Dot have a long list of demands for Elsa. Of course, Dot’s end game is still that surgery she wants so bad. Either way, always good to have a good blackmail up the sleeve.

Last night we got another shoehorned-in musical number with Evan Peters singing Nirvana’s “Come As You Are,” which seems like it may have been a legit sexual experience for a good amount of young women, if tumblr is any indication. Oh, and speaking of tumblr, this is my favorite thing that I found there this morning:

Dandy Let The Twins Go And Nobody Got Murdery

Last week’s cliffhanger implied that some violence was about to go down, after Dandy found out that Dot was using his family’s wealth for that dumb operation that will leave her with a neck stump. The last thing we saw was Dandy slipping a knife into the back of his pants and then Jimmy — who Dandy already has a beef with — coming to the door. But instead Dandy just has a temper tantrum over the twins leaving, who he now says he loves and apparently doesn’t want to murder anymore. But he did make this face so I guess something might go down in the next episode. Or who knows, he’ll decide he always wanted to be a painter and move away from Jupiter forever. Just as plausible.

Reminder: Jimmy And Esmeralda Are Still Boning



“We’re never going to leave this place blah blah blah blah snore . . .”

LOL OK Del

Of all the people to try to kill in the freakshow, why the hell does Del initially go after the one person who can overpower him? This makes as much sense as anything I guess. Del tries to attack Amazon Eve, who promptly kicks the crap out of him — and also implies that Del has come on to her before. Which, again, haven’t Del and Desiree only been there for a few weeks in the universe of the series? How much is Del getting around for someone married (but now separated) to a fake hermaphrodite with a gay sidepiece? Who also can’t get it up, may I remind you.