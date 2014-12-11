The Most WTF Moments From Last Night’s ‘American Horror Story: Freak Show’

Before I get started here, I would just like to mention how I pretty much nailed it with my American Horror Story death predictions post yesterday. Either I’m just really good at American Horror Story, or Freak Show is just that predictable. (I won’t answer that.)

Anyway, jumping in. I guess last night’s episode, “Tupperware Party,” showed some improvement from previous weeks, as it told a cohesive story which set a series of events in motion that might not actually be abruptly wrapped up to focus on some new thing we don’t care about. Although I should probably mention the introduction of Theo Huxtable’s character, who was introduced as Desiree’s new “beau” for all of the five seconds he was on last night’s episode before never being mentioned again. I guess we’ll just have to wait and see what’s up with that, but kudos to Murphy and crew for keeping the stunt casting a surprise.

“Tupperware Party” started out with a cold open that set the stage both for what happened in last night’s episode and ostensibly for what’s to come. In the opening scene, Dandy is getting a fake reading from Maggie, who accidentally tells him exactly what he needs to hear, saying that his “indiscretion will soon be forgotten” and that “there will be rain but soon it will pass,” and he’ll be “breaking hearts just like before.” Whups. Dandy thanks Maggie for the reading, telling her that it would be a shame to waste the powers inside of her — which obviously means that Dandy now has a boner for Maggie’s blood and is planning to bathe all up in it.

On his way out he encounters Drunk Jimmy, who hears him whistling and somehow identifies him as the second clown. But because he’s drunk, no one believes him. And after everyone else walks off, Dandy tells him that he’s going to destroy him and everything he loves. Well, he made good on one of those promises last night, and I’m guessing the second won’t be far off.

Dandy Made His Own Bette And Dot, So There!

Pour one out for the unsuspecting Avon Lady, whose eyes nearly popped out with dollar signs as she entered the Mott Estate, before she was quickly dispatched with a blow to the back of the head. Sorry Avon Lady. I have to admit, Dandy is becoming more of an enjoyable psychopath. Also, I nearly spit out my wine at this line: “Mother, you can be Dot . . . Avon Lady Who’s Name I Don’t Know, you get to play the part of Bette!”

Jimmy Hits Rock Bottom

Dude, gross. Jimmy, who is now a full blown alcoholic after one night of heavy drinking, because that’s how that works (Joss Whedon ain’t got nothing on Ryan Murphy), is Making Some Mistakes. Some people are angry drunks, some people are sentimental drunks . . . Some people are drunks that want to f*ck 800 lb. women. Sorry, to get PC for just a moment here, I don’t want to fat shame anybody and Chrissy Metz, the actress who plays Ima Wiggles is obviously a professional actor who happens to be obese. But SERIOUSLY, this is what Jimmy says, as he feeds Ima spoonfuls of pudding: “If you want it long and hard I need it soft and wide.”

Dude, again, gross.