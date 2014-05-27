The (Mostly) Happy Endings The Characters Of ‘Mad Men’ Deserve In The Final 7 Episodes Of The Series

The question for the final seven episodes, however, is whether Don and the rest of Mad Men’s core cast will continue their ascent, or if the deal with McCann Erickson will prove to be disastrous. In my opinion, I think both: The McCann deal will be bad for SC&P but ultimately good for its employees, who — like Bert sang in the mid-season finale — continue to find that the best things in life are free. I like to think that the mid-season finale was not a peak for the characters, but the mid-point on their way to their respective happy(ish) endings.
To that end, I’d like to see happy endings for all the characters. I’m not saying that it’s they’re going to get them. This is not a prediction. Or a theory. This is just what I’d personally find to be satisfying endings for the various characters, and they make some sense in the context of the series.
Megan Draper — Megan and Don do not get back together, but they do remain friends. In fact, Don makes good on his promise to take care of Megan by doing for her what he couldn’t do for Betty: He puts her in an a national advertising campaign and she becomes something of a minor celebrity (I’m thinking Joan’s Avon account). During one of the ad shoots, her and the man who has been most obsessed with her all along, Stan Rizzo, end up hitting it off and are an item when the series ends on New Year’s Day 1970.
Betty Francis — Betty, I think, will finally divorce Henry, who has turned out to be a sexist pig all along. I’m not entirely sure what her perfect ending will be, but it would probably involve moving back to the city, engaging in low-level Republican politics, and hopefully ceding custody of her children to Don. Or anyone else, really. Betty’s not dumb (she speaks Italian!), but she is a terrible mother. (The zany fun ending would have her actually teaching Italian).
Pete Campbell — It’s perhaps not what he deserves, but what Pete wants is to reunite with Trudy, and I think ultimately it’s what he gets. He’ll have to eat a lot of crow, and not only agree to move back to the suburbs, but he’ll have to quit SC&P and take an accounts job at his late father-in-law’s old company, Vicks Chemical, where he’ll run their in-house marketing department. He’ll be miserable, but he’ll be miserable in the way that Pete wants to be miserable: Tied down by an chatty wife and a child that strips him from his freedom (his hairline will also spoil some of his opportunities to sleep around). He’ll bitch and complain and insist he was manipulated back into his marriage because Trudy just couldn’t run the household without him, but secretly, it’s Pete who will come back on his hands and knees begging for forgiveness.
Roger Sterling — Ultimately, I don’t think that the merger with McCann will work out. The Chevy deal will fall apart and McCann — with 51 percent of SC&P — will dissolve the company (though, they will have to pay out the five year contracts and agree to give the SC&P partners their millions) and Roger will be forced into retirement, which he ultimately embraces. He fully reconnects with his ex-wife, Mona, and not only helps her to raise Margaret’s child, but he ends up playing an important role in the life of his and Joan’s son, as well. He becomes the father and grandfather that he never was, and discovers that it’s where his true happiness lies.
Pete Campell — mauled by a bear.
I hate Danger for this because now it is the one thing I want to happen more than anything on this show and yet I know it will not. So I will end up disappointed at the resolution Pete ends up with and it is all Danger’s fault.
We never did get told how Bert died……
See, the weird thing is, after the past few weeks, I find myself not hating Pete that much, and wanting Lou and Cutler to get the bear maulin’.
I will credit Weiner for slowly dissolving my strong Pete and moving it on to other people.
Ken apparently becomes Frederik Pohl.
But does Ginsburg get his nipples back?
Nips? Nope.
When does Pete fire his rifle into his face?
This ignores my perfect ending for Joan where she gets a spin off in the late night Cinemax series “Joan’s Holiday” where she has freaky sex across 1970s Europe.
Skinemax!
I’ve been thinking about this, and even though I’ve been pointing out to people since like the second season that the people that Don and Peggy are based on ended up together, I just don’t think Weiner & Co. would do that.
But you know, there IS another creative director at Sterling Cooper & Partners. One who respects Peggy’s creativity and work ethic, and who has capital-H History with her that isn’t as fraught with paternal overtones…
Ted is a wimp and weak. Peggy would have no patience for him.
Besides — it gets in the way of my Stan-and-Peggy fan fiction….
The real life story is just creepy, like he bullied her into it every step of the way. Pass.
Lou?
The whole read is a much better story than the pull outs above.
This article feels kinda like masturbating while thinking about your wife. Sure, there’s a certain satisfaction and warm familiarity of knowing right from wrong, but it lacks… that element of excitement that drew you to act in the first place, and in the end, while the intended result is acheived, you still feel wanting.
Stop thinking about my wife, you perv.
Isn’t Alan Silver the name of Megan’s agent?
If any of this is how the show ends, it’ll be a total turd of an ending and thankfully that won’t happen.
I have to wonder if we’re even watching the same show and you’re really understanding that every single person in this show is a fairly flawed person who doesn’t deserve a happy ending and will almost definitely not get one, at all.
I think the best anyone can hope for is ambiguously positive with a chance of absolute failure. Just like the show has given us for the entire run. All of these things are like some weird fantasy where everything works out, and the show has shown repeatedly, maybe things just don’t work out no matter how hard you try and sometimes getting what you want doesn’t even make you happy and it definitely doesn’t last forever.
Seriously, reading these things makes me want you to go back and re-watch the whole series since you seem to have missed the crucial points that were being made over the years. You’ve got 10 months or so, get to it.
Paul Kinsey is L. Ron Hubbard?
I would rather the time jumped from Peggy and Don working together happily then just see Don dying of cancer and Peggy being the one holding his hand as he dies, leaving it ambiguous, poignant and true.
The series ends with Don drunk, falling off his balcony to his eventual death, surrounded by hallucinations about advertising
Don ends up a lumberjack in the northwest.
I sooooo hope BlackRain is right!
New Years Eve, countdown to midnight, cut to black at 1.
I think that Don is diagnosed with lung cancer at the end of the first episode of the second half of this season. They’ll show everything going well with the new agency, he will go in for his annual physical and that’s when they find it. The tobacco industry has been figured so prominently throughout this series that it will eventual payoff with lung cancer for the guy who peddled poison to the masses for a decade. They aren’t going to glamorize the hell out of smoking for seven seasons and not have someone die of lung cancer.
Cooper’s little song and dance number was basically the setup ala Tony’s coma dream for our protagonist to evaluate what is really important in life and act on it. If he’s not dying at the end, then there’s no real stakes to him figuring this out over the course of the final seven episodes.
And once he’s diagnosed with lung cancer, he decides to run a brothel to support his kids, a brothel which, using his marketing savvy, turns into the successful whorehouse on the eastern seaboard. Oh, in the beginning, he says he is only doing it to support his family after he’s gone, but it soon becomes clear that he enjoys it — convincing attractive women to turn tricks, and convincing rich johns to spend money on said women.
He’s actually Arya’s assassin friend, from Game of Thrones.
I think what Pete has always wanted was to be a non-bumbling version of Don. Pete’s attempts at liaisons are mostly disastrous. He wants the girls, the ability to flaunt it, and to have some modicum of style.
These, he will never have. So his perfect ending is for him to bumble his way through the 70’s and as the 80’s dawn, to be crushed by falling Skylab. Or maybe that’s our perfect ending for him.
MY perfect ending is to end up with Trudy. And Annie Edison. We’ll have a three-way. Somehow.
If Don & Peggy end up romantically or just regret-filled sexually together, I will go full Carol/Cheryl/Cherlene and burn everything to the ground. EVERYTHING.
My ideal ending for Don is him using the money from the Mccann-Erikson deal to open up a classic car dealership.