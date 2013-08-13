The Muse For The Goo Goo Dolls Song ‘Name’? Former MTV VJ Kennedy.

08.13.13 16 Comments

So here’s something. Remember a few weeks ago when we discussed former MTV VJ Kennedy saying in her new book that Michael Jordan to win her virginity in a dice game? Well, it turns out that the book had more shocking-ish revelations, like the fact that she was the inspiration for the Goo Goo Dolls’ 1995 song “Name,” which she discusses here around the 2:45 mark. Not exactly “Uncle Joey from Full House was the inspiration for ‘You Oughta Know,'” but still, kind of a mind bender.

Anyway, let’s see how the Goo Goo Dolls message boards handled this news:

OK. Someone has to say it.

BITCH! Totally RUINED the sanctity that is NAME.

Just my opinion.

Man. Just wait until Gin Blossoms fans find out “Til I Hear It From You” was about Fran Drescher. We’ll have to call in the SWAT team.

(h/t @stackmack)

