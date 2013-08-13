The Muse For The Goo Goo Dolls Song ‘Name’? Former MTV VJ Kennedy.

So here’s something. Remember a few weeks ago when we discussed former MTV VJ Kennedy saying in her new book that Michael Jordan to win her virginity in a dice game? Well, it turns out that the book had more shocking-ish revelations, like the fact that she was the inspiration for the Goo Goo Dolls’ 1995 song “Name,” which she discusses here around the 2:45 mark. Not exactly “Uncle Joey from Full House was the inspiration for ‘You Oughta Know,'” but still, kind of a mind bender.
Anyway, let’s see how the Goo Goo Dolls message boards handled this news:
OK. Someone has to say it.
BITCH! Totally RUINED the sanctity that is NAME.
Just my opinion.
Man. Just wait until Gin Blossoms fans find out “Til I Hear It From You” was about Fran Drescher. We’ll have to call in the SWAT team.
(h/t @stackmack)
I’m more surprised by the existence of Goo Goo Dolls specific message boards.
So why don’t you slide?
I read the headline as the band named Muse traded a good or service to the GGDs for the rights to their song “Name” and that said good/service is former MTV VJ Kennedy.
Johnny Rzeznik is on record saying this song is about his sisters who raised him as a result of both of his parents dying at fifteen actually. So, I guess Kennedy sees herself as the equivalent of a traumatic childhood? Sounds about right.
His parents dying when he was fifteen, rather.
Also fun fact: Rzeznik wasn’t the lead singer until Superstar Carwash I think, their first three albums or so the bassist was the main vocalist. Pretty good commercial move on their part with that switch.
You must have seen that same episode of pop up video.
It seems apropos that such a shitty band would be inspired by such a shitty VJ.
1993 era Goo Goo Dolls was a really solid Replacements inspired pop-punk band actually.
So, Kennedy, what you’re telling us is that you’re the reason the Goo Goo Dolls suck.
Don’t you dare sully the name of The Gin Blossoms!!!
I like Fran Drescher. She’s had it tough and has been able to come back from all of it.
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, that band would still be on the charts if they’d called themselves the “Goo Goo Action Figures.”
But then everyone would just keep their cd’s in the original packaging.
Pretending you named a song after a girl >betting her ass in a dice game
that’s how you get laid folks!
And it turns out “Black Balloon” was about Mo’Nique.
The candy from “Sex and Candy” was Spree.