The ‘Nathan For You’ Dumb Starbucks Episode Is Going To Air Next Week

Earlier this year the internet was sent into a frenzy when a mysterious “Dumb Starbucks” store popped up in Los Angeles. Of course, it was soon revealed to be the work of Nathan For You star Nathan Fielder, who reveled in all the attention — albeit in the most deadpan way possible. Well, the long-awaited, highly anticipated “Dumb Starbucks” episode is finally coming out next week, and here is the sneak peek from Comedy Central. To be honest, I’m just surprised they didn’t make it the season premiere, with all the buzz it generated.

We already knew that the episode was going to break the typical format of the series which usually has Fielder helping out other businesses, and also that the store was being positioned as an “art gallery” — which the Los Angeles Board of Health was decidedly not thrilled about. When questioned as to whether or not there was any accountability as to the quality of the food served, Fielder states:

I mean, we don’t want any of our customers to get sick, but if they do, technically that’s part of the artistic experience.

Yup. I’m pretty excited for this.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

(Via Splitsider)