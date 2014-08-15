The New ‘Doctor Who’ Opening Credits Were Designed By A Fan

Shortly after Peter Capaldi was announced as the Twelfth Doctor, motion-graphics designer/Doctor Who fan Billy Hanshaw put together a new opening credits design featuring Malcolm Tucker’s mug. The video quickly went viral and eventually made it all the way to Steven Moffat, who, according to the AV Club, “liked it well enough to ask the BBC’s graphics department to make an official version.”

Speaking at a press conference…Moffat said, “It was the only new title idea I’d seen since 1963. We got in touch with him, and said, okay, we’re going to do that one.” (Via)

No word on how much Hanshaw was paid, but hopefully it was at least 100 dollars (for 100 tacos).

Via AV Club