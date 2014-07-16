The New ‘Gotham’ Trailer And Character Poster Depict Gotham At A Tipping Point

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Fox premiered a second trailer for their Batman prequel series, Gotham, during last night’s MLB All-Star Game, along with a new picture, both of them titled “The Good. The Evil. The Beginning.” Check out the video above to see Jim Gordon (Ben McKenzie) and Harvey Bullock (Donal Logue) cross police lines to view a crime scene (possibly that crime scene), where the forensic scientist who becomes The Riddler (Cory Michael Smith) is already taking notes in a memo book filled with question mark doodles. Subtle.

Meanwhile, a few recognizable bystanders look on — Catwoman (Camren Bicondova), the Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor), and Fish Mooney (Jada Pinkett Smith) — as Detective Gordon says in voiceover, “This is my city. I’ve come back because I care what’s happening to it. Sometimes I feel like I’m the only one who cares. This town is at a tipping point: crime, corruption, ooze on every corner. Someone needs to take a stand against it all, and that is where we come in.”

The trailer is set to Aloe Blacc’s “Ticking Bomb” and ends with a hint that The Joker (or some other message-sending villain) is eager to welcome war hero Jim Gordon back to the neighborhood. How neighborly of him! This comes, of course, right on the heels of the news that every episode will hint at the identity of The Joker, with this dork being the first of many red herrings.

Gotham airs Mondays at 8/7c on FOX starting September 22nd. You can also check out a new character one sheet below. (Full-sized version available here.)

Via THR and Coming Soon