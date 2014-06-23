The New Season Of ‘Big Brother’ Already Has Its First Controversy About Racist Comments

Perhaps you remember the last season of Big Brother, Big Brother 15. It’s probably a bit difficult to forget, seeing as like 50% of the cast was caught on the show’s live feed using racially charged language, homophobic slurs, or explaining the overlooked benefits of the Nazi medical experiments during the Holocaust. (NOTE: Actually happened. In a house that was FILLED WITH CAMERAS. I still can’t believe that.) The whole thing was a mess, and it all came to a head when Aaryn Gries, one of the most egregious offenders, was booed by the live studio audience during her exit video after getting voted out of the house, and after she had been fired from her day job when the sh*tstorm got back to her employer.
Point being: Surely the people at CBS and Big Brother learned their lesson from this and did their research on this year’s contestants before inviting them on the sho-…
you believe in murder? You agree with f*gs? I guess so but I don’t agree with murdering A innocent baby which he clearly doesn’t mind. Nothin has changed in the last four years. You know it. Your just a democrat that wants that Muslim monkey in office. your dismissed.
Oh.
That grammatically troubling rant is from a year-old post on the since-deleted Instagram account of 26-year-old Dallas, Texas native Caleb Reynolds (whose username was “insain_physique”), a contestant on the new season of the show. For more on Caleb, let’s check-in with his preseason Q&A.
What do you think will be the most difficult part about living inside the Big Brother house: The most difficult part is being watched at all times, because everything I’m doing my family back at home is watching. Also, throwing a sexy girl that likes me under the bus will be hard but I will do what I have to do, so kiss me, lay with me, have sex with me, tell me you love me, I’m still in it to win.
So those are … uh, sentences.
Anyway, there are two lessons here: First, that CBS should probably do better research on the contestants they put on a show that is still dealing with the bigoted language used liberally by people on the previous season, unless their plan is to just ride the ol’ bigot wave to Ratingstown, in which case, excellent work. And second, the Internet is forever, kids. It kinda sucks that that’s how it is, but it’s one of the prices you pay to live in the future, I guess.
Wait, you guys don’t really think that a family who names their kid one letter off from Aryan (please, Aaryn was not their first choice here) doesn’t raise a racist and CBS doesn’t totally know 100% what they’re doing here?
Please. They have to do something to put oomph into the show. They couldn’t do it well enough with the season where the old man was being racist and sexist, so they had to turn him into a sympathy babyface instead of the absolute shit turd he was when it wasn’t showtime.
Same goes for the brotastic homophobes. They know. They totally know. They don’t put boring or ugly people on the show unless they have a thing you can exploit.
A good way to avoid these issues would be to stop casting white people from the most backwards states in the country.
Just a thought.
For example: Anyone who owns that hat hates black people.
But, but…he has a soul patch! Racists don’t have those, do they?
You’re right, rawhead wrecks. Racists don’t have souls..
Who could have predicted a Jason Aldean lookalike would be a dbag?
They probably went looking specifically for racists considering that last year all the racism and homophobia led to people actually giving a shit about Big Brother. I was honestly shocked to find out it was still on when all that crap happened.
Why not just have 10 urban looking folks and 2 racist dbags? I’d watch that, might have to rename it from Big Brother to Survivor though.
are you implying that all urban looking folks are murderous criminals? RACIST!
Chappelle did it, and it was AWESOME.
@Romica Katie’s got some big-ass titays.
Why does it always have to be Texas…
Because they don’t have “the teevee” in Mississippi yet.
Yep..only white people are racist..what a shame
Thanks man, you made me roll my eyes so hard my chair tipped right over backward.
But no, seriously….we all feel for your plight.
The hat should have tipped them off.
Redskins.
Instead of sending people who want to be on Big Brother to a house, be they racist or the typical reality TV attention whores, we should send them to a gas chamber
I think it’s pretty clear by now that if incidents like this isn’t just straight up staged, it’s highly encouraged because the only way the Big Brother can remain relevant (and bring in those sweet, sweet, ratings) is to manufacture controversy.
You could not pay me enough money to live in the south. 85% of the people there are racist fucks and make me ashamed to live in the same country as them.
You know what makes me ashamed? Living in the same country as people that just pull bullshit statistics out of their ass. 45% of all people agree.
I live in the South and I totally agree that number is bullshit.
You can’t just throw out random numbers that are way too low.
You’re right Chud, I didn’t do my research. It’s actually 95%.
No such thing as bad press. This is all according to plan, as The Evil Twin said.