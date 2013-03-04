'The Newsroom' Episode About Sandy Hook Is Probably Going To Happen

Aaron Sorkin and the cast of The Newsroom convened at PaleyFest 2013 yesterday, where they delivered a eulogy for The America That Was and, through long, shouted diatribes that circled back on themselves and mentioned baseball a few times, shared their opinions on The America That Could Be. Actually, they just talked about season two of the HBO series, which premieres in June, including newsy news topics that will be covered.

Here’s a list of news stories The Newsroom will cover this coming season, according to Aaron Sorkin at the PaleyFest last night: the primaries and the general election, Trayvon Martin, the Affordable Care Act, drones, Dominique Strauss-Kahn, and Muammar Gaddafi. (Via)

As for that other big story that happened a few months ago.

Sorkin was vague about whether The Newsroom would tackle Sandy Hook, saying “that’s a tough thing to write about without minimizing or exploiting it or spreading Cheez Whiz around it,” and that “you’ve got to be careful, you really don’t want to do a disservice to that story…I am not a hundred percent sure [we’ll cover it], [but] I bet we do.” (Via)

Leave it alone, Sorkin. Gun violence in this country is high enough without Newsroom-caused mass murders.

One more thing: I present to you the most Sorkin story of all-time.

[Moderator] Piers Morgan read an interview in which Alison Pill said that Sorkin gave the cast a picture of himself as a present. Sorkin clarifies. “It was the first table read and everybody had a little bag at their place. I think it was the first two scripts, there was a Newsroom baseball cap, there was a fifth of Thunderbird, and there was an 8X10 of me. It was just your normal stuff,” Sorkin laughs. (Via)

Who could resist that face?

