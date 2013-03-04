'The Newsroom' Episode About Sandy Hook Is Probably Going To Happen

Aaron Sorkin and the cast of The Newsroom convened at PaleyFest 2013 yesterday, where they delivered a eulogy for The America That Was and, through long, shouted diatribes that circled back on themselves and mentioned baseball a few times, shared their opinions on The America That Could Be. Actually, they just talked about season two of the HBO series, which premieres in June, including newsy news topics that will be covered.
Here’s a list of news stories The Newsroom will cover this coming season, according to Aaron Sorkin at the PaleyFest last night: the primaries and the general election, Trayvon Martin, the Affordable Care Act, drones, Dominique Strauss-Kahn, and Muammar Gaddafi. (Via)
As for that other big story that happened a few months ago.
Sorkin was vague about whether The Newsroom would tackle Sandy Hook, saying “that’s a tough thing to write about without minimizing or exploiting it or spreading Cheez Whiz around it,” and that “you’ve got to be careful, you really don’t want to do a disservice to that story…I am not a hundred percent sure [we’ll cover it], [but] I bet we do.” (Via)
Leave it alone, Sorkin. Gun violence in this country is high enough without Newsroom-caused mass murders.
One more thing: I present to you the most Sorkin story of all-time.
[Moderator] Piers Morgan read an interview in which Alison Pill said that Sorkin gave the cast a picture of himself as a present. Sorkin clarifies. “It was the first table read and everybody had a little bag at their place. I think it was the first two scripts, there was a Newsroom baseball cap, there was a fifth of Thunderbird, and there was an 8X10 of me. It was just your normal stuff,” Sorkin laughs. (Via)
Who could resist that face?
Aaron Sorkin is kind of like a real life version of Aging Hippy Liberal Douche from South Park.
So, for the Sandy Hook episode: Sorkin’s going to push himself and write a storyline defending the rights of law-abiding citizens to own firearms, right?
Sure if he wanted to somehow get even more insufferable.
2 to1 says The Sandy Hook massacre gets scored to a soft alt rock song while the staff look on in tears and say nothing for a solid 3 minutes.
Odds that a cast member’s cousin attends the school: 2 to 5.
Meanwhile, Dev Patel explains to us what something called a “flame war” is during his in depth trolling expose.
IDK Nacho… is “Cold Play” alt rock?
Good lord, PaleyFest 2013 sounds like the most Sorkinest convention ever.
I bet it was both an entertaining yet infuriating event to attend, and you pretty much left hating everyone else who went but already bought passes to PaleyFest 2014 because you’re “self-righteous indignation” is totally different than theirs.
Next season on Captain Hindsight…
Of course there’s going to be an episode about Sandy Hook, it was a major news story. If they didn’t do an episode about it that would be crazy.
GUNS BAD! SORKIN SMASH!
I’d like a gun control episode at least. Maybe they could get more in depth there. A few months after Sandy Hook, the gun debate continues.
So are we at the point where we are reporting on what a show about reporting is fake reporting? I feel like the apes have already won
Of course it’s gonna be covered. It’s what he does! In a way I’d feel insulted if he ignored the whole thing. Biggest political hop potato of the year and he pretends like it’s not there on a show that’s all about headlines?
I wonder if they’ll do an episode where they ignore Benghazi?