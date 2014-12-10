‘The Walking Dead’ May Have Already Left Clues To The Next Big Bad

The Governor, Gareth, Dawn, old pudding — The Walking Dead has shed through villains the last couple of seasons, and the writers will need to find someone else to fill in the gaps between scenes of Beth singing. Oh wait. Anyway, since the season ended, Robert Kirkman hasn’t tipped his hand on who might we see next. He doesn’t need to. The show already may have.
Imgur user “PhtevenMcThickridges” has posited an interesting theory that involves a move right out of Leatherface’s playbook. Potential comic spoilers ahead.
Back in season three’s superb “Clear,” when Morgan was still cuckoo-pants crazy, he told Rick about “people wearing dead people’s faces,” which was the style of the time. “PhtevenMcThickridges” (crediting Imgur users is the best) had this line in mind when he read a relatively recent volume of The Walking Dead comic series, “A New Beginning.”
To explain, a couple men from the Hilltop wondered too far and both getting injured, one left the other behind. When he got back to the Hilltop, he frantically said “Someone’s gotta go get him…A barn on a hill…I left him to die…and there were so many of them. So many but they didn’t see us…There were whispers and I was afraid…It was the dead…They were SPEAKING….”
I was thinking for a minute the zombies were gaining intelligence back but come to find out, they were survivors living within the herds of Walkers. They whisper to not alarm the surrounding walkers…Wearing their SKIN!!!
He’s describing the Whisperers, who do what Rick and crew should have done the entire time: cover themselves in zombie goo. Let’s say this theory’s true. It would be, as far as I can tell, the first time something’s happened on the TV show (March 2013) before the comics (August 2014). For a character we’ve only seen a handful of times, Morgan’s sure been a busy man.
I was pretty sure that Negan would be the next big bad
considering he has already made an appearance in the first episode of this season
I thought that was Negan, too. But I remember reading somewhere that Kirkman confirmed that it wasn’t. But I would think that he and The Saviors would come around first since The Whisperers were just introduced in the past few issues. Curious to see what they do with the show!
No he hasn’t. That wasn’t him at the end of episode 1. Hasn’t this been discussed about a million times?
It wasn’t Negan, but I wouldn’t doubt it if it was some of his people.
The tattooed dude that they let out who got eaten by zombies? He’s the big bad? The dead guy?
noted, it might still be Negan though.
there might still be a Negan introduced.
I really doubt that it would be the whisperers.
they spent so much time dragging their of the past few seasons I can’t see them trying to get ahead of the comics.
Negan. In Georgia. No.
So wouldn’t Carol using this tactic to save everyone at the beginning of the season been the most evident clue?
The tactic has been used a few other times already. Glen and Rick use it way back in the first season.
All clues point to Negan as the bad guy for the next season. I think we’ll see the show follow the Hilltop story line. It seems like something that could translate a little better onto TV given their handling of The Governor, Gareth and Dawn. False places of safety is a theme for them.
This. They are headed to Alexandria,VA/DC. Kirkman already said there would be a gay male from the comics in the 2nd half of the season. That is the spotter from the Alexandria group.
Bingo
That will be either Eric or Aaron as they both go out for the Alexandria group. It doesn’t matter which one they chose to introduce both are pretty good characters in the comic.
As for the Whisperers…I was hoping for zombies that could communicate instead of humans wearing zombie faces. Either way it will be cool, but zombies somehow getting the ability to communicate is more fun to me.
Could be Jesus. Jesus is gay too.
@IDon Thank you for the back up.
Jesus is an option as well, but he was watching people for the Hilltop and not for Alexandria. Regardless, Jesus needs to be on the show as he is a bamf.
I’m curious to see where the comic goes with these Whisperer’s…I was hoping for zombies though, not humans wearing zombie faces.
Negan has to be the next bad guy on the show though, he’s too insane to completely skip. They should have the characters language remain the same though. Mainly because I want there to be a 30 second long Bleep when Negan goes, “Fuck fuckity fucking fucked fuck!!!” Which is fairly often.
Agreed on all points. Now, I do have a soft spot for the comics Governor after reading the companion books for the character. The Road to Woodbury was a good read. The tv show Governor was lame and annoyed me to no end. But Negan…Negan is pretty much a sociopath, and a damn good one at that…And he’s still around, which is a nice wild card for the comic to have.
And if we truly follow the story line from the comics, given that Maggie has no one (well she has Glenn) now, she is ripe to follow her comic destiny…
The season hasn’t ended yet.
You just can’t stay covered in “zombie goo.” You will die from disease. The “waterlogged zombie in the well and the whole prison plague storyline is the closest they have come to addressing the health concerns presented by being in close proximity to millions of rotting corpses shambling about the countryside. And the prison plague really didn’t have anything to do with that.
Of course, with a show like the walking dead that would really be a stupid thing for me to bitch about, but for the sake of the “why don’t they always stay covered in zombie gore?” Discussion let’s just leave the answer as “because pestilence.”
This may be a future big bad, but they’d be skipping an awful lot from the comic, so I doubt it’s the next….
Josh is trying to stir up discussion and besides there are a few weeks until February…
They’ve done some stuff out of order before (such as the phone), but this would be taking what appears to be developing into a major arc in the comics and have it play out in the show first. That would be fairly different from how the comics/show dynamic has operated.
I wouldn’t be surprised if Kirkman got the Whisperers idea from Clear though.
[i.imgur.com]
And this is why Negan is awesome. For no specific reason at all, I hope they cast Jon Hamm as Negan.
Are zombies the next villain?