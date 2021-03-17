If “Dinner Party” isn’t the most uncomfortable episode of The Office, it’s in second place after “Scott’s Tots.” But that discomfort is what makes it arguably the funniest and best episode of the show. In the latest episode of the Office Ladies podcast, co-hosts Jenna Fischer (Pam) and Angela Kinsey (Angela) discussed “Dinner Party,” including the one scene that they had a hard time shooting because they were laughing so hard.

“Dinner Party,” written by Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky and directed by Paul Feig, first aired on April 10, 2008. I can still remember howling when Michael proudly shows his dinky plasma TV to Jim and Pam. “I actually hung this on the wall myself.” So good. So sad. Fischer had a hard time keeping it together, too, as she explained on the podcast.

“There are two times when I laughed so hard on our show that I thought I wasn’t going to ever recover. This was one of them,” she said (via Mashable). “Tears [were] streaming down our face.” I need to know what the other scene was. It probably wasn’t when Creed briefly filled in as regional manager, but it should have been.

John Krasinski (Jim) also recalled what it was like filming “Dinner Party”:

“When we got to the moment with the television, I think there was an energy in the room that was overwhelming. I was already quaking with laughter. It wouldn’t have taken much for me to laugh, and then throw in maybe one of my favorite jokes in the entire show. I remember at the table read laughing. But then to see Steve again with that beaming face of pride just turn to us and say, ‘You won’t believe what what I have. And also look what it can do.'”

You can listen to the entire Office Ladies episode below.

(Via Mashable)